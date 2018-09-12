ARKit 2: Apple details new immersive AR apps and experiences

Apple unveiled new performance improvements on deck for ARKit 2, the next generation of its augmented reality app development platform coming with iOS 12. First announced during Apple's WWDC event back in June, ARKit 2 offers improved face tracking, realistic rendering, support for 3D object detection and a greater focus on gaming with the anticipated multiplayer feature.

Also: iOS 12: Release date, new features, and hidden features CNET

On Wednesday, Apple announced its new batch of iPhones -- the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR -- all powered by the new A12 Bionic chip, the world's first 7-nanometer chip.

When it comes to ARKit 2, Apple said the A12 will bring real-time machine learning, opening up Neural Engine to Core ML and powering processing speeds that are up to 9X faster. The A12 is also key to powering new immersive AR experiences -- which we can expect to see a lot more of in iOS 12.

James Martin/CNET

One such example is the new AR Quick Look feature, which Apple said extends AR throughout iOS, letting you view AR objects with built-in apps like News, Safari, and Files and share them with friends via Messages and Mail.

Also: All the new iOS 12 features you can expect TechRepublic

The big takeaway is that Apple is doubling down on AR for its next generation of app experiences. And with greater processing speeds and reduced power consumption via the A12 chip, the new iPhone models are set to handle AR better than any other phones available today.

Apple said iOS 12 will be available for download next week.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE:

Want a new iPhone or Android smartphone? Here's how to sell or trade

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was just announced and we expect three new iPhones and two Google Pixel phones to launch soon. Now is the time to consider selling your current one before market prices drop or plan to participate in a trade-in program.

10 best smartphones of 2018

he major smartphone launch season is upon us and one of the first out of the gates is the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, immediately taking over the top spot in our list of best smartphones.

Best smartphones for 2018 CNET

The mostly excellent Galaxy S9's new features aren't quite as good as we'd like, but you'll probably want to buy one anyway.

Best smartphones of 2018 for tech experts TechRepublic

Looking to get a new smartphone? Here are 12 devices with the best features out now.

RELATED STORIES:

MORE FROM THE IPHONE XS EVENT: