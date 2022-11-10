Apple iCloud Photos now works with Windows 11 Photos app

Image: Getty Images/Maskot

Windows 11 users with iPhones will now find it a bit easier to find all their photos on their PCs.

The new Windows 11 Photos now directly integrate with Apple iCloud Photos should make it easier to view photos and videos taken on an iPhone on their PC.

The Photos-iCloud Photos integration was announced last month along with Microsoft's deal with Apple to bring Apple Music and Apple TV apps to the Microsoft Store at some point in 2023.

Windows 11 users need to update the Photos app from the Microsoft Store. The integration should be available to all Windows 11 users by the end of the month.

"We know that many Windows customers have photo and video collections on their iPhones that they would like to be able to view on their PC," said Dave Grochocki, Principal Product Manager Lead, Windows Inbox Apps in a blogpost.

"This iCloud Photos integration will make it easier for those with an iPhone to have direct access to all their cherished memories in one organized place and is another step in our continued efforts to make experiences on Windows 11 seamless."

The integration lets Windows 11 users add and access iCloud Photos directly from within the Microsoft Photos app. Accessing these from the Windows 11 Photos app is likely a nicer experience than accessing them from File Explorer.

After updating the Photos app, users need to install the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store and then sign in with their Apple ID and sync photos. All iCloud Photos content then appears automatically in the Photos app.

Microsoft has also refreshed the Photos app with a new gallery view. iCloud Photos will appear alongside photos from other sources in the new "All Photos" gallery view. There's also a dedicated page that users can access from the side navigation pane.