Save $100 on Apple's Magic Keyboard with this early Black Friday deal
The shopping bonanza of the season is just days away. Even though Black Friday's sought-after deals may not have arrived yet, many major retailers have slashed prices ahead of the holiday rush. If you're looking to save big on expensive tech products from brands like Apple, now is the time to shop.
Also: The best early Black Friday Apple deals
If you've been eyeing Apple's Magic Keyboard to optimize your iPad Pro or iPad Air, the Apple attachment is $200 right now at Walmart, saving you $100 on this iPad accessory.
Also: The best early Black Friday iPad deals
Apple's Magic Keyboard was first released in 2020, and is available in a 12.9-inch or 11-inch design to accompany respective iPad models. The 11-inch magic keyboard is typically priced at $300, and is a hefty purchase on-top of your iPad device.
The Magic Keyboard uses magnets to easily attach to the top half of your iPad Pro or iPad Air's back. Apple's Smart Connector is used for power and data pass-through between the keyboard and the iPad, removing any chance for Bluetooth connection lag upon wake, and the keys are backlit and automatically adjust based on your environment.
Below the keyboard is a trackpad designed to help you streamline your iPad experience. There is a long list of gestures you can use to navigate iPadOS with a trackpad. For example, a three-finger swipe up goes to the home screen, or a swipe up and pause with the same fingers will open the multitasking view.
While not a cheap investment, Apple's Magic Keyboard can increase the functionality of your iPad, and is one of ZDNET's top picks for best iPad keyboard case.
Review: Apple Magic Keyboard
Get Apple's Magic Keyboard for $100 off now and cross one thing off your shopping list before Black Friday sales officially begin.