The best early Black Friday iPad deals 2023
It might seem strange to say, but the holiday season is almost here -- which means it's also the start of the shopping season. Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 will bring major sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with substantial discounts on products like laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and tons more.
If you're hoping to get a head start on your Christmas shopping list or find a discount on a product you want for yourself, ZDNET has you covered. Apple rarely offers heavy discounts on its products, including the popular iPad lineup, but there's still a few sales around that are already worth your attention.
ZDNET has found the best early Black Friday deals on iPads you can buy right now. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals ahead of the holiday.
To browse the best deals across all categories including TVs, monitors, laptops, and more, check out our roundup of the best early deals. When the event begins, we will also provide you with a live blog that will monitor the best deals coming on the market.
Best early Black Friday 2023 iPad deals
- Apple iPad mini, 2021, for $400 (save $100) at Best Buy
- Apple iPad Pro, 2021, for $1,000 (save $100)
- Apple iPad, 9th Generation for $249 (save $70)
- Apple iPad mini, 256GB, for $550 (save $100)
- Current price: $400
- Original price: $500
One of our favorite iPad deals ahead of Black Friday is for the iPad mini. This 8.3-inch 2021 model comes equipped with an A15 processor, 64GB SSD storage, 4GB RAM, and a Retina display.
Over at Best Buy, you can save $100 on the typical retail price, bringing the cost down to $400.
- Current price: $559
- Original price: $599
Another deal we've found is for the iPad Air. Available with a discount of $50 at Amazon (plus an extra $59 off with a coupon), this 5th generation model comes with an M1 chip, a Liquid Retina display, 64GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity.
- Current price: $399
- Original price: $449
A 2022 version of the Apple iPad is also on sale at Walmart. This iPad comes with a 10.9-inch display, an A14 processor, 64GB SSD storage, and both Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity.
- Current price: $1,000
- Original price: $1,100
We've also found an iPad Pro on sale with a fair discount. Available at Amazon, you can save on a 2021 model, set with an 11-inch display, an M1 processor, Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, and a massive 2TB SSD storage.
- Current price: $249
- Original price: $329
If you're looking for a very affordable iPad model ahead of the holiday season, you can pick up a 9th generation iPad for only $249 at Amazon. This iPad is equipped with an A13 chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity.
More early Black Friday 2023 iPad deals
When is Black Friday 2023?
In the United States, the popular shopping day known as Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving.
This year, Black Friday falls on November 24. And don't worry if you aren't able to keep an eye on digital sales events or make it to a store in person: many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart extend sales and deals events through the weekend and into the Monday or even Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
