Home Business Companies Apple

The best early Black Friday iPad deals 2023

Find the best discounts on popular iPad models ahead of Black Friday.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer
Reviewed by Nina Raemont

It might seem strange to say, but the holiday season is almost here -- which means it's also the start of the shopping season. Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 will bring major sales from retailers like AmazonBest BuyWalmart, and more, with substantial discounts on products like laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and tons more. 

If you're hoping to get a head start on your Christmas shopping list or find a discount on a product you want for yourself, ZDNET has you covered. Apple rarely offers heavy discounts on its products, including the popular iPad lineup, but there's still a few sales around that are already worth your attention. 

ZDNET has found the best early Black Friday deals on iPads you can buy right now. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals ahead of the holiday.

To browse the best deals across all categories including TVs, monitors, laptops, and more, check out our roundup of the best early deals. When the event begins, we will also provide you with a live blog that will monitor the best deals coming on the market. 

Best early Black Friday 2023 iPad deals

Apple iPad mini

Save $100
Apple - iPad mini (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 64GB
Apple
  • Current price: $400
  • Original price: $500

One of our favorite iPad deals ahead of Black Friday is for the iPad mini. This 8.3-inch 2021 model comes equipped with an A15 processor, 64GB SSD storage, 4GB RAM, and a Retina display.

Over at Best Buy, you can save $100 on the typical retail price, bringing the cost down to $400.

View now at Best Buy

Apple iPad Air

Save $50
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi
Apple
  • Current price: $559
  • Original price: $599

Another deal we've found is for the iPad Air. Available with a discount of $50 at Amazon (plus an extra $59 off with a coupon), this 5th generation model comes with an M1 chip, a Liquid Retina display, 64GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

View now at Amazon

Apple iPad, 2022

Save $50
2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB - Blue (10th Generation)
Apple
  • Current price: $399
  • Original price: $449

A 2022 version of the Apple iPad is also on sale at Walmart. This iPad comes with a 10.9-inch display, an A14 processor, 64GB SSD storage, and both Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity. 

View now at Walmart

Apple iPad Pro

Save $100
Apple 2021 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 2TB
Apple
  • Current price: $1,000
  • Original price: $1,100

We've also found an iPad Pro on sale with a fair discount. Available at Amazon, you can save on a 2021 model, set with an 11-inch display, an M1 processor, Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, and a massive 2TB SSD storage.

View now at Amazon

Apple iPad, 9th Generation

Save $80
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi
Apple
  • Current price: $249
  • Original price: $329

If you're looking for a very affordable iPad model ahead of the holiday season, you can pick up a 9th generation iPad for only $249 at Amazon. This iPad is equipped with an A13 chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

View now at Amazon

More early Black Friday 2023 iPad deals

When is Black Friday 2023?

In the United States, the popular shopping day known as Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. 

This year, Black Friday falls on November 24. And don't worry if you aren't able to keep an eye on digital sales events or make it to a store in person: many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart extend sales and deals events through the weekend and into the Monday or even Tuesday after Thanksgiving. 

How did we choose these Black Friday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

Editorial standards
Show Comments

