The best early Black Friday Apple deals 2023
The holiday season is almost here -- which means it's also the start of the shopping season. Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 bring major sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with substantial discounts on products like laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and tons more.
If you're hoping to get a head start on your Christmas shopping list or find a discount on a product you want for yourself, ZDNET has you covered. It's rare to find substantial discounts on Apple devices unless they are from legacy lines, but if you are in the market for a new iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, or more, ahead of Black Friday, it's still possible to find some deals worth your attention.
ZDNET has found the best early Black Friday deals you can buy right now. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals ahead of the holiday.
To browse the best deals across all categories including TVs, monitors, laptops, and more, check out our roundup of the best early deals. When the event begins, we will also provide you with a live blog that will monitor the best deals coming on the market.
Best early Black Friday 2023 Apple deals
- Apple MacBook Air for $1099 (save $200) at Amazon
- Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd Generation) for $99 (save $30) at Walmart
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro, trade-in and save $1000 at Verizon
- Apple MacBook Air 13-inch, 2020, for $750 (save $250) at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max for $480 (save $70) at Best Buy
- Current price: $1099
- Original price: $1300
Our favorite Apple deal ahead of Black Friday is for an Apple MacBook Air. At Amazon, you can save $200 on this 2023 model, which comes with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $999+
A top Apple deal at Verizon is for the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro. If you trade in an old device, you can potentially pick up the new handset for free, depending on your preferred storage option and the device you're exchanging.
Verizon will also give you up to $280 off an iPad (new line required), and you can also enjoy a free Apple TV (4K, Wi-Fi, 64GB storage) with your phone purchase, as well as six months of Apple One for free.
- Current price: $400
- Original price: $500
One of our favorite iPad deals ahead of Black Friday is for the iPad mini. This 8.3-inch 2021 model comes equipped with an A15 processor, 64GB SSD storage, 4GB RAM, and a Retina display.
Over at Best Buy, you can save $100 on the typical retail price, bringing the cost down to $400.
- Current price: $189
- Original price: $249
If you're in the market for a pair of 2nd-generation Apple AirPods Pro earbuds, we have an early holiday deal for you. These earbuds are available for a $60 discount over at Amazon -- although don't expect stocks to remain for too long.
- Current price: $480
- Original price: $550
Best Buy is offering a $70 discount on a pair of Apple AirPods Max headphones ahead of Black Friday. While expensive, these over-ear Apple headphones provide quality, wireless sound and are stylish, by anyone's standards.
More early Black Friday 2023 Apple deals
When is Black Friday 2023?
In the United States, the popular shopping day known as Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving.
This year Black Friday falls on November 24. And don't worry if you aren't able to keep an eye on digital sales events or make it to a store in person: many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart extend sales and deals events through the weekend and into the Monday or even Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
How did we choose these Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.