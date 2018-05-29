Apple releases iOS 11.4 for iPhone and iPad

iOS 11.4 is out, and it brings with it a number of new features, along with the usual bug fixes and improvements.
See also: What would Steve Jobs think of today's Apple?
iOS 11.4 brings with it three features, all of which were dropped from iOS 11.3:
AirPlay 2
- Control your home audio system and AirPlay 2-enabled speakers throughout your house
- Play music at the same time on multiple AirPlay 2-enabled speakers in your house, all in sync
- Control AirPlay 2-enabled speakers from Control Center, the Lock screen, or AirPlay controls within apps on your iPhone or iPad
- Use your voice to control AirPlay 2-enabled speakers with Siri from your iPhone or iPad, HomePod, or Apple TV
- Take a call or play a game on your iPhone or iPad without interrupting playback on your AirPlay 2-enabled speakers
HomePod stereo pair
- This update supports setting up your HomePod stereo pair using your iPhone or iPad
- HomePod pair automatically senses its location in the room and balances the sound based on the speakers' locations
- Advanced beamforming provides wider soundstage than traditional stereo pair
- HomePod will automatically update to support stereo pairs, unless auto updates are disabled in the Home app
Messages in iCloud
- Store your messages, photos, and other attachments in iCloud and free up space on your devices
- All your messages appear when you sign into a new device with the same iMessage account
- When you delete messages and conversations they are instantly removed from all your devices
- To turn on Messages in iCloud, enable Messages in iCloud settings (Settings > [your name] > iCloud)
- Your conversations continue to be end-to-end encrypted
The release notes for iOS 11.4 also outline a series of fixes and improvements:
- Enables teachers to assign their students reading activities in iBooks using the Schoolwork app
- Fixes an issue where certain character sequences could cause Messages to crash
- Addresses a Messages issue that could cause some messages to appear out of order
- Addresses an issue that could prevent logging in or accessing files on Google Drive, Google Docs and Gmail in Safari
- Fixes an issue that could prevent data syncing in Health
- Fixes an issue that could prevent users from changing what apps can access Health data
- Resolves an issue that could cause an app to appear in an incorrect location on the Home screen
- Fixes an issue where CarPlay audio could become distorted
- Fixes an issue where selecting music from your iPhone could fail when playing music over Bluetooth or when connected to USB on some vehicles
To download the update, go Settings > General > Software Update (the preferred way, and it's about 350MB), or connect your iPhone to a computer running iTunes and then carry out the update (this is slower and downloads the entire operating system as opposed to just the changes, and it comes in at several gigabytes).
See also:
- The coolest USB flash drive you can buy: Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3z
- iOS 11.4 looks set to be Apple's most boring iOS release to date
- Is this the world's best power bank? The Omnicharge Omni 20 USB-C
- iOS tips: What to do when you run out of storage on your iPhone or iPad
- iOS 12: Which iPhones and iPads will it render obsolete?
- Why is it taking Apple so long to update the Mac Pro?
Join Discussion