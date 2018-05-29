Apple releases iOS 11.4 for iPhone and iPad

iOS 11.4 is out, and it brings with it a number of new features, along with the usual bug fixes and improvements.

iOS 11.4 brings with it three features, all of which were dropped from iOS 11.3:

AirPlay 2

Control your home audio system and AirPlay 2-enabled speakers throughout your house

Play music at the same time on multiple AirPlay 2-enabled speakers in your house, all in sync

Control AirPlay 2-enabled speakers from Control Center, the Lock screen, or AirPlay controls within apps on your iPhone or iPad

Use your voice to control AirPlay 2-enabled speakers with Siri from your iPhone or iPad, HomePod, or Apple TV

Take a call or play a game on your iPhone or iPad without interrupting playback on your AirPlay 2-enabled speakers

HomePod stereo pair

This update supports setting up your HomePod stereo pair using your iPhone or iPad

HomePod pair automatically senses its location in the room and balances the sound based on the speakers' locations

Advanced beamforming provides wider soundstage than traditional stereo pair

HomePod will automatically update to support stereo pairs, unless auto updates are disabled in the Home app

Messages in iCloud

Store your messages, photos, and other attachments in iCloud and free up space on your devices

All your messages appear when you sign into a new device with the same iMessage account

When you delete messages and conversations they are instantly removed from all your devices

To turn on Messages in iCloud, enable Messages in iCloud settings ( Settings > [your name] > iCloud )

> [your name] > ) Your conversations continue to be end-to-end encrypted

The release notes for iOS 11.4 also outline a series of fixes and improvements:

Enables teachers to assign their students reading activities in iBooks using the Schoolwork app

Fixes an issue where certain character sequences could cause Messages to crash

Addresses a Messages issue that could cause some messages to appear out of order

Addresses an issue that could prevent logging in or accessing files on Google Drive, Google Docs and Gmail in Safari

Fixes an issue that could prevent data syncing in Health

Fixes an issue that could prevent users from changing what apps can access Health data

Resolves an issue that could cause an app to appear in an incorrect location on the Home screen

Fixes an issue where CarPlay audio could become distorted

Fixes an issue where selecting music from your iPhone could fail when playing music over Bluetooth or when connected to USB on some vehicles

To download the update, go Settings > General > Software Update (the preferred way, and it's about 350MB), or connect your iPhone to a computer running iTunes and then carry out the update (this is slower and downloads the entire operating system as opposed to just the changes, and it comes in at several gigabytes).

