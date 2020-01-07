Want the best charging cable money can buy? Get an Anker PowerLine+ III cable

Anker's PowerLine+ III cables are everything you need from a charging cable. They're practically indestructible, flexible, lightweight, pack away small, and yet offer the highest possible charging speeds possible.

Yes, the Anker PowerLine+ III offers it all.

First, durability. The PowerLine+ III can support 175 pounds before breaking, and has been built to offer 35,000-bend lifecycle. Also, the polished connectors are scratch-resistant so they maintain their good looks longer.

The iPhone charging cables also use the upgraded Lightning connector that's stronger than the older connector, and also rustproof (yes, older Lightning cables had a big problem with rusting).

The PowerLine+ III cables also pack away smaller than the older PowerLine+ II cables, which might not seem like a big thing, but when you're traveling or out and about, the smaller the better as long as it doesn't compromise durability (which, in this case it doesn't).

The curved ends on the connectors also means that there's less snagging, which is a nice feature and will be appreciated by anyone who juggles a lot of cables.

The PowerLine+ III cables are also Power Delivery compatible, so offer the fastest possible charge speeds.

Anker's PowerLine+ III cables come in USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to Lightning, and USB-A to Lightning, with prices ranging from $21.99 to $29.99.

