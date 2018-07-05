Apple releases second public beta of iOS 12

Apple on Thursday released the second preview build of iOS 12 to its public beta participants. Earlier this week Apple released the third update to the developer preview build of iOS 12.

Thursday's update gives public beta participants and developers the same build number.

iOS 12 brings primarily focusses on performance improvements across all iOS devices. New features, however, include the ability to monitor and control the amount of time users spend on a device or in a specific app, better parental controls, an improved Photos app, and Siri Shortcuts.

Users can sign up for the iOS 12 public beta on Apple's website. The beta program gives users a chance to test and provide feedback on the operating system before its full public release, which usually occurs in September.