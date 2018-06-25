Apple releases first iOS 12 public beta for anyone to try

Video: iOS 12 will give your location to the emergency services when you call 911

Apple has launched the first public beta of iOS 12.

The beta is now available to download. Keep in mind developers have been able to play with the software since Apple's developer conference in early June. Now, the general public can test it. Just be aware that beta software isn't finished and could be loaded with bugs.

If you have a spare iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, then you can easily download the public beta and try it now for free. It should be similar to the final, more-refined version of iOS 12, which will likely arrive this coming autumn alongside the next-generation iPhone models.

Apple added several features and performance fixes to iOS 12. There are parental controls, Siri Shortcuts, tools for monitoring screen time, and support for ARKit 2. You can see the full list of changes from ZDNet's round up here. We also have an iOS 12 screenshot gallery below.

How to download the iOS 12 public beta

To download the iOS 12 public beta, you do not need a paid developers account, and you don't have to deal with the hassle of registering your device's UDID. Apple's iOS public betas, as well as all subsequent updates, are automatically pushed to your device over the air.

But first, you ned to back up your device, then visit the Apple Beta Program website, and click the sign up button. You'll then need to sign in with your Apple ID login. After, from your iOS device, visit beta.apple.com/profile, and download the iOS Beta Configuration Profile.

Once downloaded, go to General > Software Update (in the Settings app on your device) and wait for the iOS 12 public beta prompt to appear. Tap it to download and install the beta.

The iOS 12 beta runs on iPhone 5S and later, iPad mini 2, and the iPod touch (sixth-gen).

