Apple removes Group FaceTime calling from iOS 12, macOS Mojave betas

In June, Apple announced one of the biggest updates to FaceTime since its release. The popular video calling service was gaining group video calls, capable of hosting up to 32 people at the same time. There was even a fun, interactive demonstration on stage during WWDC that included Apple CEO Tim Cook and a host of other Apple employees.

On Monday, with the release of the seventh iOS 12 and macOS Mojave developer betas, Apple has removed the feature.

According to 9to5Mac, the removal was mentioned in the latest release notes:

Group FaceTime has been removed from the initial release of iOS 12 and will ship in a future software update later this fall.

The same release note is also included with the seventh beta of macOS Mojave.

ZDNet has reached out to Apple, asking for more information about the removal, and will update this post when we hear back.

