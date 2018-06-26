Want to try macOS Mojave right now? Apple releases it in public beta

Video: WWDC 2018: Does Apple still care about macOS?

One day after releasing the first public beta for iOS 12, Apple has now done the same for its next major operating system update for Macs.

Apple is seeding the first beta of macOS Mojave, marking the first time the general public -- or any non-developer -- has been given the opportunity to test the software ahead of its final release sometime this autumn. If you're interested in trying the public beta right now, you must first sign up for Apple's beta testing program. Also, be sure to run the public beta on a secondary machine, rather than your primary one, as it may be loaded with bugs.

Read also: How Apple macOS Mojave could improve productivity and organization for business users (TechRepublic)

MacOS Mojave brings a systemwide Dark Mode, a refreshed Mac App Store, Dynamic Desktop wallpapers, an improved Finder window, and Desktop Stacks. Apple's News, Stocks, Home, and Voice Memos apps have also all been added to the Mac with macOS Mojave. You can even use Siri on Mac to control HomeKit products now. Oh, and Group FaceTime is also available with Mojave. You can see the full list of changes here.

(Screenshot: ZDNet)



How to download macOS Mojave public beta

Those who want to join Apple's beta testing program can do so at no cost through the official beta testing site, which also gives you free access to the latest iOS and tvOS public betas. We recommend backing up your devices before installing any beta from Apple. With the new Mojave public beta, you can download it through the Software Update tool in the Mac App Store, though all later beta updates will be pulled from Software Update in System Preferences.

Register with your Apple ID at beta.apple.com. You'll be prompted to download the macOS Mojave public beta access utility. After you've installed it, the Updates section of the Mac App Store will include the public beta seeds. It might take a few minutes for those to show up. Then, the macOS Mojave public beta will appear as an update. Click on the update, and the installer will download. Once it's downloaded, run the macOS Mojave installer by choosing which drive to install it on and agreeing to the terms and conditions. Once installation is complete, you'll be able to try macOS Mojave on your Mac. The new purple icon in the dock is where you go to leave your feedback.

Read also: Will your Mac run macOS 10.14 Mojave?

Mojave will mostly support Macs made from 2012 onward, including: MacBooks (2015 and newer), MacBook Air (2012 and newer), MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac models, the 2017 iMac Pro, and Mac Pro models (from 2013, mid-2010, and mid-2012 models with Metal GPUs).

Apple introduced macOS Mojave at WWDC 2018. It's been in the hands of developers since then, and a public beta was expected any day. Now, and over the next few months, both developers and consumers will have the chance to test it out and leave feedback.

Read also: How to install MacOS Mojave (CNET)

Apple will likely launch a completed version later this year for everyone to safely download.

Previous and related coverage

No new Mac hardware leaves me feeling pretty dark mode

In a world filled with the latest bleeding edge technology, one company has dedicated itself to promising nothing and delivering less, at least when it comes to what was once its flagship line of computers.

Why the Mac you know has no future

Apple's Mac is about to head toward an assisted living community in the desert -- and then its final resting place in the cloud.

Apple suddenly remembers the Mac (or remembers you care about it)

Out of nowhere, new Apple ads celebrating the Mac. How strange.

Why Mac users don't really matter to Apple

Sorry Mac users, but you're not a high priority for Apple these days. The iPhone changed all that.