Apple warns of iPhone 14 Pro shipment delays

Apple has confirmed that China's COVID-19 restrictions have "temporarily impacted" the supply of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices and has warned buyers to expect delays.

China imposed restrictions in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province in central China, last Tuesday. The move comes as the holiday shopping season approaches, usually Apple's biggest quarter for sales.

Apple supplier Foxconn operates an assembly facility in Zhengzhou with approximately 200,000 employees. It is responsible for most iPhone 14 production.

Apple on Sunday said it now expects lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max shipments than previously planned, and longer wait times. It didn't say by how long its shipments would be delayed.

"The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity," Apple said in a statement on Sunday. "As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain."

"We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products."

Apple's website indicates shipping times for both models at four to five weeks to the US. That's up from Sunday, when MacRumors reported Apple was estimating three to four weeks for both models. The iPhone 14 is currently listed as in stock.

"We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker," Apple said.

According to the BBC, Zhengzhou has a population of about 10 million people. Last week, it reported a 167 locally transmitted infections in the seven days to the previous Saturday – up from 97 the prior week. The Financial Times notes that Apple has not issued a warning like this since February 2020.