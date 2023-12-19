'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Where to buy the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 before the halt: Best deals
If you or a loved one is hoping to unwrap a new Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 model next week, it may be worth it to check your list twice and check your cart out now if you haven't already. Because starting this Thursday, Dec. 21, you won't be able to purchase the Apple Watch Ultra 2 or the Apple Watch Series 9 -- at least not directly from Apple.
Read more: Why Apple is halting US sales of its Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models (and where to buy them now)
The sudden freeze in sales is a result of an October ruling from the International Trade Commission (ITC) regarding the Apple Watch's blood oxygen sensor following a legal dispute between Apple and medical technology company Masimo.
While the injunction from the ITC only applies to Apple selling the devices (the products are still going to be available from other retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and more), it's vital to note that the ban also stops Apple from importing the watches, too. This means Apple can't send more devices to retailers that are selling them, and the product that's on those stores' shelves currently is what's available in the US market until further notice.
Also: Why I suddenly rushed to buy an Apple Watch from Amazon (that I didn't really want to buy)
So, what does that mean for you? Well, there will likely be a shortage of Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches across major retailers that no amount of Santa's elves can remedy. The good news is that if you want one of Apple's latest wearables, there's still time to buy, and ZDNET has rounded up the best Series 9 and Ultra 2 watch deals that are live, as well as where you can find them.
See more: Apple Watch Series 9 vs Ultra 2: Which one should you buy?
Apple Watch Series 9 deals
Where to Buy:
The Watch Series 9 41mm is available for $329 across most major retailers, a savings of $70. The larger 45mm is also discounted to $359 from $429 at major retailers. Check out these deals below.
- Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, Midnight, Red, Starlight, Pink, or Storm Blue Sport Band): $429 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm, Midnight, Pink, Storm Blue, or Starlight Sport Band): $359 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm, Midnight, Red, Pink, Storm Blue, or Starlight Sport Band): $359 (save $70 at Walmart)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, Midnight, Pink, Storm Blue, or Starlight Sport Band): $329 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, Midnight, Pink, Red, Starlight or Storm Blue Sport Band): $329 (save $70 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, Midnight, Starlight, Winter Blue, or Pink Sport Loop): $329 (save $70 at Best Buy)
Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals
Where to Buy:
The Watch Ultra 2 49mm is available at Amazon for $730, a savings of $69. Other retailers, such as Best Buy, are offering the watch for $749.
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49mm, Olive, Blue, or Indigo Alpine Loop): $730 (save $69 at Amazon with coupon)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49mm, White, Blue, or Orange Ocean Band): $749 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49mm, Blue/Black, Green/Grey, Orange/Beige Trail Loop): $749 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49mm, Olive, Blue, or Indigo Alpine Loop): $749 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49mm, Green/Grey Trail Loop): $793 (save $6 at Walmart)
If you're looking for alternative smartwatch options, check out our best holiday Apple watch deals -- including the Series 8 and SE models, and our holiday smartwatch deals from brands like Garmin, Fitbit, and more.