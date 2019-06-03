Apple WatchOS 6 updates: App Store, pill planner, women's health, more complications

Is it possible to leave the Apple ecosystem? TechRepublic's Karen Roby asks ZDNet's Jason Perlow and Jason Cipriani if it's feasible to happily leave the Apple ecosystem after being invested in their products. Read more: https://zd.net/2XtjT4v

The Apple Watch is arguably the best smartwatch available today and even though it may not be essential, it is indispensable due to the complete experience it offers. It has even been known to save lives.

At WWDC, Apple revealed WatchOS 6 with some new health-related features, apps from Apple, complications, and more. Updates to the Apple Watch include:

Activity trends : Trends of your activity will be presented on your Apple Watch and iPhone so you get a more complete picture of your daily activity. The trends are designed to help you improve your performance and motivate you to continue your success.

Cycles : We have seen Fitbit and Garmin release updates for wearables to support menstrual cycle tracking and women's health monitoring. Apple is now joining these companies to also offer support for women. The Cycles app is also available on your iPhone so even if you don't have an Apple Watch you can still use this app.

Apps : Audio books, Voice Memos, and Calculator are new apps developed and provided by Apple. The Calculator app even supports tip calculating, including splitting the tip, right from your Apple Watch.

Apps independent of iPhone : Apps currently require a companion app to be installed on your iPhone.

Streaming audio API : Developers will be able to soon enable apps to stream audio content directly to the Apple Watch via a wireless data connection.

: Developers will be able to soon enable apps to stream audio content directly to the Apple Watch via a wireless data connection. App Store to the Apple Watch: The full App Store will appear and be accessible directly from your Apple Watch. You will be able to purchase and install apps directly from the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch was already a fantastic wearable and with these additional features there is no doubt that it is the best smartwatch available today.