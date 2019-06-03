WWDC 2019: Apple announces 'Sign in with Apple' feature

At the WWDC 2019 conference today, Apple announced a new mechanism to let third-party apps authenticate users using their Apple IDs.

Named 'Sign in with Apple,' this new authentication mechanism works in the same way as other similar login systems provided by Facebook and Google, but with an added benefit of user privacy.

"'Sign in with Apple' is a fast, easy way to sign in, without all the tracking," said Craig Federighi, Apple's software engineering chief.

"A simple API allows a developer to add a 'Sign in with Apple' button right in their app. You just tap it, and you're authenticated with FaceID on your device, logged in with a new account, without revealing any new personal information," Federighi said.

"Some apps may want a name, and maybe even an email to send you information when you're outside the app.

"We do allow them to request this information [...], but you can choose to share your actual email address, or you can choose to hide it," Federighi said.

This new feature, according to the Apple exec, will generate a random email address, hosted by Apple, which will receive all communications and notifications from that app, and forward the emails to the user's legitimate email address.

"That's good news because we give each app a unique email address," Federighi said, highlighting that apps will not be able to track users based on their email addresses anymore.

"You can disable any one of them at any time when you're tired of hearing from that app," the Apple exec said.

"It's really great!," he said.

