WWDC 2019: Apple Pro Display XDR tech specs

Apple finally has a pro display in its hardware lineup, the Pro Display XDR.

This display was unveiled alongside the new Mac Pro, but is perfect for professionals no matter what Mac they are using.

Here's what we know:

32-inch display

Retina 6K resolution

P3 wide-color, 10-bit

Thunderbolt connectivity

1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

1K not sustained, 1.6K nits peak

Extreme Dynamic Range

Modular design

Precise calibration

Custom mount allowing for portrait mode usage

Option for VESA mounting

Quiet operation

Reference modes

Price starting at $4999, with the special anti-glare version costing $5999

