WWDC 2019: Apple Pro Display XDR tech specs

Apple finally has a pro display in its hardware lineup, the Pro Display XDR.
This display was unveiled alongside the new Mac Pro, but is perfect for professionals no matter what Mac they are using.
Here's what we know:
- 32-inch display
- Retina 6K resolution
- P3 wide-color, 10-bit
- Thunderbolt connectivity
- 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio
- 1K not sustained, 1.6K nits peak
- Extreme Dynamic Range
- Modular design
- Precise calibration
- Custom mount allowing for portrait mode usage
- Option for VESA mounting
- Quiet operation
- Reference modes
- Price starting at $4999, with the special anti-glare version costing $5999
Do you want one? Let me know!
