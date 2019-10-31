Apple's figured out a way you can buy all the new, shiny, expensive things -- debt

As Apple products get more expensive, selling them becomes harder. Apple ids planning to make things a little easier for Apple Card users who don't mind getting into debt to get their hands on the latest shiny thing.

During yesterday's earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled how the company plans to make it easier for Apple Card users to buy a new iPhone.

"And I am very pleased to announce today that later this year, we are adding another great feature to Apple Card. Customers will be able to purchase their new iPhone and pay for it over it over 24 months with zero interest. And they will continue to enjoy all the benefits of Apple Card, including 3 percent cash back on the total cost of their iPhone with absolutely no fees and the ability to simply manage their payments right in the Apple Wallet app on iPhone."

Think this will just be for iPhones? Think again.

Cook later expended on the plan.

"And one of the things we are doing is trying to make it simpler and simpler for people to get on these sort of monthly financing kind of things. That's a part of what we announced with the Apple Card earlier in the call and so we are cognizant that there are lots of users out there that want sort of a recurring payment like that and the receipt of new products on some sort of standard kind of basis and we are committed to make that easier to do than perhaps it is today."

Expect the iPhone to be the beginning, and it could be a way for Apple to upsell more expensive products without the buyer feeling so much of a financial pinch.

It's clear now -- if it wasn't already -- that Apple Card was more than just a credit card. It's much more than that, and it is shaping up as a way for those who are deep into the Apple ecosystem to buy new things with the minimal of resistance, and since Apple is already making more than a decent profit on the hardware, it doesn't need to claw any extra cash back from offering the finance.

All it needs is for users to be willing to take on more debt. And this is something that Apple users seem happy to do.

