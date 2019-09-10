Apple's iPhone 11 event: By the numbers

Apple chief executive Tim Cook along with a troupe of other top executives took to the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif., on Tuesday to unveil the new iPhone and Apple's next-generation product offerings.

"Through the deep integration of hardware, software and services, these products empower people to do incredible things every day," Cook said as he opened the event.

During the keynote, the company's management, lead engineers, vice-presidents, and key personnel dished out a series of updates. Here's what was said during the event:

755,089 : Number of people watching the Apple event on Youtube when Tim Cook started talking.

: Number of people watching the Apple event on Youtube when Tim Cook started talking. 100+ : Number of available games for Apple Arcade. Apple also announced that its game service will launch September 19 in 150-plus countries, with 100 new games to be added to the catalogue in the next month. Pricing is $4.99 for a family subscription, with a one-month free trial available to new users.

: Number of available games for Apple Arcade. Apple also announced that its game service will launch September 19 in 150-plus countries, with 100 new games to be added to the catalogue in the next month. Pricing is $4.99 for a family subscription, with a one-month free trial available to new users. 100 million : Views for Apple TV+ trailers.

: Views for Apple TV+ trailers. 100+ : Countries where Apple TV+ will be available at launch on Nov. 1. Price for subscription is $4.99 per month. Anyone who buys a new Apple device from today on will get one year of Apple TV+ for free.

: Countries where Apple TV+ will be available at launch on Nov. 1. Price for subscription is $4.99 per month. Anyone who buys a new Apple device from today on will get one year of Apple TV+ for free. 1 million : Apps specifically designed for iPadOS

: Apps specifically designed for iPadOS 400,000 : Number of people who participated in Apple's heart study.

: Number of people who participated in Apple's heart study. Three : Number of new health studies launched for Apple Watch today; Apple Hearing Study, Apple Women's Health Study, Apple Heart and Movement Study.

: Number of new health studies launched for Apple Watch today; Apple Hearing Study, Apple Women's Health Study, Apple Heart and Movement Study. Three: New iPhones announced; the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

