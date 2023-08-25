'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple's iPhone 15 USB-C may be as slow as Lightning cable
Reports that the iPhone 15 will feature a USB-C charging port and cable for faster charging and data speeds started swirling over a year ago. The closer we get to the launch of the new iPhone during Apple's September event, however, it appears that this may not be entirely the case.
According to new rumors, the iPhone 15's USB-C cable will likely be USB 2.0, only supporting data transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps, which is as slow as the current Lightning cable that the line of iPhone 14 includes. However, some leaks suggest a Thunderbolt cable could be included with the iPhone 15 Pro model.
The iPhone 15's USB-C-to-USB-C charging cable is reportedly thicker and more resistant and will be 1.6 m long, longer than the one-meter lightning cable currently provided with iPhones.
The same rumors point to the possibility of Apple including a Thunderbolt cable with the iPhone 15 Pro models. Right now, Apple sells the Thunderbolt 3 cable separately for $40, and it is not included with the iPad Pro or any other device.
The Thunderbolt cable that could be included with the iPhone 15 Pro would allow data transfer speeds up to 40Gbps, twice as fast as USB 3.2, and faster 150W charging, though the iPhone may be limited to 35W charging speeds. The current iPhone 14 models can support charging speeds up to 27W.
Others also claimed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that iPhone 15 Pro models would feature a Thunderbolt cable in the box. If true, this cable is said to be shorter than the current Thunderbolt cable, at just under a meter long.
Apple confirmed it will comply with EU legislation to impose the adoption of USB-C on electronics makers by 2024, so we can be pretty certain that the iPhone 15 will be the first iPhone to boast a USB-C port.
Specific details remain uncertain leading up to Apple's launch event, which is taking place on September 12. Until then, all we can do is speculate.