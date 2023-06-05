Apple just unveiled a new AirPlay hotel integration. Here's how it works

Having a TV in your hotel room without access to your favorite streaming services can render the TV entirely useless. Even worse is having to sign in using a TV remote and take forever by clicking letter by letter.
Apple's AirPlay in hotels is here to solve that issue.
On Monday, at WWDC, Apple announced Airplay in hotels, a feature that allows users to pair their iPhone to their hotel room simply by scanning a QR code.
By pairing their devices, users will be able to do more than just easily access streaming services. Users can also share videos, photos, music, presentations, web browsing, and more.
The feature will be available in select hotels by the end of the year.
This announcement was only one of many revealed at WWDC, including new iOS 17 features such as video voicemails for Facetime users, Live Voicemail transcriptions, new Macs, and even a brand new chip -- the M2 Ultra chip.