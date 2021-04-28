Apple's Q2 crushes estimates as iPhone, Mac, iPad sales surge

Apple's MacBook lineup with M1 is delivering record fiscal second quarter sales as the company crushed expectations with 54% revenue growth.

The company's iPhone, iPad and Mac lineups are producing strong growth. The company reported second quarter earnings of $1.40 a share on revenue of $89.6 billion, up 54% from a year ago.

International sales are 67% of Apple's total revenue.

Analysts modeled Apple delivering second quarter sales of $77.35 billion with non-GAAP earnings of 99 cents a share.

CEO Tim Cook said the company "is in a period of sweeping innovation across our product lineup." Apple recently launched its new iMac and iPad Pro with M1 silicon.

Apple's second quarter comparisons were relatively easy given that they lapped COVID-19 shutdowns a year ago. Apple saw strong growth in each of its regions.

iPhone second quarter revenue was $47.94 billion, up from $28.96 billion a year ago. iPad sales were $7.8 billion, up from $4.37 billion a year ago. Mac sales were $9.1 billion, up from $5.35 billion a year ago.

Wearables led by Apple Watch delivered sales of $7.84 billion, up from $6.28 billion. Services sales were $16.9 billion, up from $13.35 billion a year ago.

On an earnings conference call, Cook said:




