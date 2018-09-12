Apple's September 12 iPhone event: How and where to watch

Double checked your inbox but didn't find an invite to Apple's next iPhone unveiling in your inbox? Don't worry, because you can still grab yourself a front-row seat and watch it as it happens.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Apple event from the comfort of your home or office, from when it's on to what you need to see it.

What's the date and time of Apple's 2018 iPhone event?

First thing's first -- the where and when. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, and kicks off at 10 am PDT (1 pm ET and 6 pm UK time). To see when this is for your local time, check out this timetable. The event is being held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California (but if you're not been invited in person, this won't matter to you).

If you go to Apple's Events site, you can add the event to your calendar now, so you don't forget.

The event is likely to last 2.5 to 3 hours.

Also: 'iPhone XS Max' will reportedly be name of new iPhone Plus CNET

How to watch Apple's 2018 iPhone event

So, what do you need to watch? Here's what Apple recommends:

Mac : You'll need Safari on macOS 10.12 Sierra or later, and go to the Apple Events page in the browser.

: You'll need Safari on macOS 10.12 Sierra or later, and go to the Apple Events page in the browser. Windows 10 : You'll need to use the Microsoft Edge browser, and go to the Apple Events page in the browser.

: You'll need to use the Microsoft Edge browser, and go to the Apple Events page in the browser. iPhone/iPad/iPod touch : You'll need a device running iOS 10 or later, and go to the Apple Events page in the Safari browser.

: You'll need a device running iOS 10 or later, and go to the Apple Events page in the Safari browser. Apple TV : An "Apple Events" app will appear shortly before the event kicks off, so use this to watch the event.

: An "Apple Events" app will appear shortly before the event kicks off, so use this to watch the event. Twitter: Yes, for the first time ever you can watch the event live on Twitter!

Apple also says that "Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required)," so if you are running something else, head over to the Apple Events page and it could still work for you.

Also: iPhone XS: 7 things the pros need TechRepublic

The event will be available for streaming either through the Apple TV Apple Events app or the Apple Events website shortly after the actual live event ends. This should be viewable on platforms that don't support the live stream (such as iOS 9, Windows 7 and Windows 8).

Also: Apple's next iPhone: 9 things you need to know before the keynote | iPhones, iPads, MacBooks: What will Apple unveil? | Best ways to sell or trade in your iPhone CNET | Apple's Sep 12 event: What the pros expect TechRepublic

