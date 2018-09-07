What new hardware will Apple unveil next week?

As Apple prepares for what is the biggest and most important unveiling of the year. But as usual, fans and pundits what Apple to update and refresh anything and everything in one go.

But that's not going to happen.

I'm coming across "claims" that Apple will use the September 12 event to unveil the following:

Three new iPhones

New Apple Watch

New iPad Pro tablets with Face ID

New MacBook and Mac mini

That's a lot of stuff to unveil during an event, even if it drags out to the three-hour mark.

Three new iPhones mirrors last year's launch, where the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus was joined by the iPhone X. This time around we are expecting a 6.1-inch LCD "budget" model priced around $800, a 5.8-inch OLED iPhone with a $950 price tag, and a 6.5-inch OLED " iPhone XS Max" with an expected price tag almost as big as the name of $1,100.

And, since more expensive iPhones seem to be outselling the cheaper models, expect Apple to spend more time on the higher-priced devices.

The scant Apple Watch leaks point to an incoming refresh, and doing this alongside unveiling the new iPhones makes sense since they complement one another.

There's also likely to be some talk about the Apple TV, either a refresh or how the new tvOS update keeps it relevant.

And what about that AirPower wireless charger that Apple teased us with a year ago? If this lands, then we're also likely to see new AirPods land too (or at the very least a new charging case).

It's also worth bearing in mind that these events aren't back-to-back pounding of new stuff. Apple takes its time, kicking off with some waffle about how well its retail business is doing, how well apps are selling and how much cash developers are earning.

Then there are the obligatory design videos complete with Jony Ive narration.

So, will Apple unveil new iPad Pros, MacBook, and Mac mini? I don't think so.

First off, that's a lot of stuff dropped in one go, and risk the message being diluted (the message ultimately being, "spend over $1,000 on an iPhone"). The top-end iPhone is likely to be the showstopper, with the Apple Watch a likely second, and Macs and iPads are likely to get lost in this.

Secondly, announcing new Macs, especially a MacBook, so close to the back-to-school season feels clumsy and sends out a confusing message. This is doubly so if those Macs didn't land immediately.

My best guess is that the new iPad Pro tablets, along with any MacBooks or the Mac mini, will have a separate unveiling, probably in October.

Roll on next Wednesday!

