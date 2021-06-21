AT&T opening 5G testing center on Texas A&M University campus

AT&T announced a plan on Monday to work with Texas A&M University on a 5G testbed this fall that will allow companies to work on applications and solutions that can be powered by the technology.

The testbed will be located on Texas A&M University System's RELLIS Campus in Bryan, Texas, which was founded in 2016 for research and technology development purposes.

Both public and private sector organizations will use AT&T's 5G network for a variety of projects related to AR and VR initiatives, autonomous and connected vehicles, robotics, roadside safety and physical security, large-scale infrastructure, autonomous agriculture, Internet of Things, smart cities and more.

Brad Hoover, chief information officer for The RELLIS Campus, said it will be one of the most advanced university-based 5G testbeds in the country and will allow enterprises to test out tools using 5G mmWave and Sub-6 frequencies.

The first organizations to use the 5G testbed will all be part of the Texas A&M University ecosystem, including the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, Texas A&M Transportation Institute, Texas Division of Emergency Management, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.

Sensor-laden smart intersection grids, precision navigation for vehicles and agriculture tools for farmers are some of the projects that will be worked on at the testbed.

There is also a plan to test out a variety of robotics applications, and both AT&T as well as Texas A&M said some projects will have a military focus. A testing site for the George H. W. Bush Combat Development Complex is located on the RELLIS Campus.

"We expect AT&T 5G -- one of the outcomes of our investment of more than $110 billion in our wireless and wireline networks from 2016 to 2020 – will help power the future of defense, government, commercial industry and society," said Jason Porter, president of AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet.