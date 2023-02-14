Atlas VPN upgrades servers for faster browsing

Image: Getty/Hinterhaus Productions

Atlas VPN has upgraded its service, which it says will provide users with secure, private web browsing, streaming, and gaming at greater speeds -- and with additional stability.

The virtual private network service provider has upgraded its services with 10Gbps servers, allowing it to accommodate a larger number of users without experiencing congestion. It means that Atlas VPN users will receive fast and stable connections while browsing, even during periods of high traffic.

The company is introducing 10Gbps servers in addition to its 1Gbps servers because of increased demand, due to a combination of the rise of 5G internet connectivity and high traffic at peak times, leading to slowed browsing speeds for everyone.

"The newly introduced 10Gbps servers have more bandwidth, meaning they can transmit more data faster with less congestion. The less congested the servers are, the more stable and overall better speeds our users can enjoy," said Atlas VPN's Ruta Cizinauskaite.

Currently, the 10Gbps servers are available for the Amsterdam, Netherlands, location. However, Atlas VPN says it plans to expand the 10Gbps network to cover as many locations as it can in the near future. The newly introduced 10Gbps servers form part of the Atlas VPN Premium bundle offering.

VPNs provide users with additional layers of security to help stay anonymous by disguising your IP address and geographic location, while also helping to keep your information safe and private by encrypting it, preventing network operators or anyone snooping on networks from viewing what information you send and receive on the web.

VPNs can be useful for anyone who travels a lot or needs to connect to Wi-Fi in public spaces with regularity, where a VPN is a useful tool for staying safe online.

