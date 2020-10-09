Aukey: Up to 46 percent off chargers or power banks for your home, home office, or car

One thing that I've noticed has changed with coronavirus is that people working from home need more charging capability than they once had. A bedside charger for your gadgets isn't enough anymore.

Amazon Prime Day is coming, but Aukey is kicking off with the discounts early, offering as much as 46 percent off chargers and power banks.

Yes, you read that right, up to 46 percent off!

But you have to be fast, because there deals end midnight on October 12th!

41% off AUKEY 8000mAh Wireless Charging Power Bank with 18W Power Delivery-PB-Y25 It's a 8000mAh power bank and it's a wireless charger all in one unit! Convenient Wireless Charging: Charge your Qi-compatible phone or wireless charging case for earbuds at up to 5W

Future-Proof Power Source: A sleek, slimline power bank with 18W Power Delivery output, Quick Charge 3.0 output, and Adaptive Charging USB output to charge all your USB-C and USB-powered gear

8000mAh Capacity: This travel-friendly portable battery will charge an iPhone XS 2.4 times, Samsung Galaxy S10 1.8 times, or Pixel 3 2 times. Powers your Nintendo Switch for an extra 5 hours of play

Low-Current Charging Mode: A special mode to charge low-current devices (below 60mA), such as Bluetooth headphones and fitness trackers Use the code IXAXH7YE and click the coupon check box on the Amazon page to get the full 41 percent off $17 at Amazon

36% off AUKEY 10000mAh Power Bank with 18W PD & Quick Charge 3.0-PB-Y36 A compact, yet powerful power bank that will keep you going all day! Future-Proof Power Source: A compact and portable power bank with 18W Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 3.0 outputs charges all your USB-C and USB-powered gear

10000mAh of Power: Fully charge your iPhone 11 Pro 2.6 times, iPad Air (2019) 0.9 times, or Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 1.8 times

Low-Current Charging Mode: A special mode to charge low-current devices (below 60mA) like fitness trackers or wireless headphones that may not be recognized by the standard charging protocols of other power banks

Safety Features: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging Use the code 7AOXW4MN and click the coupon check box on the Amazon page to get the full 36 percent off $15 at Amazon

46% off AUKEY 30000mAh Power Bank with 30W PD & Quick Charge 3.0-PB-Y7 A massive power bank for massive charging jobs! Huge Capacity: 30000mAh of power to fully charge your iPhone 8 11.5 times, iPhone 8 Plus 7.8 times, 9.7-inch iPad Pro 2.8 times, or MacBook 2016 1.8 times. Utilizes an array of advanced charging technologies to meet all your device-charging needs

USB-C with Power Delivery: Fully charge the power bank with your MacBook 2016 original charger in 5.5 hours, and charge your MacBook 2016 with the power bank at the same speed as its original charger

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0: Charge compatible devices up to 4 times faster than conventional charging

AiPower Technology: Adaptively charge almost any USB-powered device (including Android and Apple devices) at up to 2.4A Use the code WMPYADFW and click the coupon check box on the Amazon page to get the full 46 percent off $40 at Amazon

25% off AUKEY 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station for iPhone, Apple Watch, and Airpods-LC-A3 Great for those who have all the Apple toys! Wireless Recharging For 3 Apple Devices: Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously on the same charging station

Fewer Wires, More Versatility: Features Qi wireless fast-charging up to 10W and handy charging LEDs to show the exact charging status

For Home, Bedroom, Office or Traveling: Great for entertainment lovers and productivity freaks alike. Keep multiple devices fully charged and never need to go hunting for a cable

Safe, Convenient and Easy to Use: Simply place your device on one of the charging areas to begin charging. Includes a comprehensive suite of protections that ensure things never get too hot Click the coupon check box on the Amazon page to get the full 25 percent off $20 at Amazon

26% off AUKEY 36W 2-Port Charger(2*USB-C)-PA-D2-Black A powerful 2-port USB-C charger that's perfect for those with two smartphones, or a smartphone and a tablet! Dynamic Detect: Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect, either USB-C port can output the full power of the charger with 30W Power Delivery when used on its own, and each port can output 18W Power Delivery when both are used together

High-Speed Charging: Fast charge your iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max / XS Max / XS / XR / X / 8 Plus / 8; Samsung Galaxy S10+ / S10 / S10e / S9+ / S9 / S9 Plus / S8+ / S8 / S8 Plus / Note 9 / 8; Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL / 2 / 2 XL or other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery

Compact & Portable: Extremely compact design with foldable plug ensures maximum portability wherever you go. Handy for home, office, and vacations

Safe & Reliable: This UL-certified charger with built-in safeguards protects your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging Use the code 9W6X2M6M and click the coupon check box on the Amazon page to get the full 26 percent off $17 at Amazon