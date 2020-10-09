Aukey: Up to 46 percent off chargers or power banks for your home, home office, or car

One thing that I've noticed has changed with coronavirus is that people working from home need more charging capability than they once had. A bedside charger for your gadgets isn't enough anymore.
Amazon Prime Day is coming, but Aukey is kicking off with the discounts early, offering as much as 46 percent off chargers and power banks.
Yes, you read that right, up to 46 percent off!
But you have to be fast, because there deals end midnight on October 12th!
41% off AUKEY 8000mAh Wireless Charging Power Bank with 18W Power Delivery-PB-Y25
It's a 8000mAh power bank and it's a wireless charger all in one unit!
- Convenient Wireless Charging: Charge your Qi-compatible phone or wireless charging case for earbuds at up to 5W
- Future-Proof Power Source: A sleek, slimline power bank with 18W Power Delivery output, Quick Charge 3.0 output, and Adaptive Charging USB output to charge all your USB-C and USB-powered gear
- 8000mAh Capacity: This travel-friendly portable battery will charge an iPhone XS 2.4 times, Samsung Galaxy S10 1.8 times, or Pixel 3 2 times. Powers your Nintendo Switch for an extra 5 hours of play
- Low-Current Charging Mode: A special mode to charge low-current devices (below 60mA), such as Bluetooth headphones and fitness trackers
Use the code IXAXH7YE and click the coupon check box on the Amazon page to get the full 41 percent off$17 at Amazon
36% off AUKEY 10000mAh Power Bank with 18W PD & Quick Charge 3.0-PB-Y36
A compact, yet powerful power bank that will keep you going all day!
- Future-Proof Power Source: A compact and portable power bank with 18W Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 3.0 outputs charges all your USB-C and USB-powered gear
- 10000mAh of Power: Fully charge your iPhone 11 Pro 2.6 times, iPad Air (2019) 0.9 times, or Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 1.8 times
- Low-Current Charging Mode: A special mode to charge low-current devices (below 60mA) like fitness trackers or wireless headphones that may not be recognized by the standard charging protocols of other power banks
- Safety Features: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
Use the code 7AOXW4MN and click the coupon check box on the Amazon page to get the full 36 percent off$15 at Amazon
46% off AUKEY 30000mAh Power Bank with 30W PD & Quick Charge 3.0-PB-Y7
A massive power bank for massive charging jobs!
- Huge Capacity: 30000mAh of power to fully charge your iPhone 8 11.5 times, iPhone 8 Plus 7.8 times, 9.7-inch iPad Pro 2.8 times, or MacBook 2016 1.8 times. Utilizes an array of advanced charging technologies to meet all your device-charging needs
- USB-C with Power Delivery: Fully charge the power bank with your MacBook 2016 original charger in 5.5 hours, and charge your MacBook 2016 with the power bank at the same speed as its original charger
- Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0: Charge compatible devices up to 4 times faster than conventional charging
- AiPower Technology: Adaptively charge almost any USB-powered device (including Android and Apple devices) at up to 2.4A
Use the code WMPYADFW and click the coupon check box on the Amazon page to get the full 46 percent off$40 at Amazon
25% off AUKEY 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station for iPhone, Apple Watch, and Airpods-LC-A3
Great for those who have all the Apple toys!
- Wireless Recharging For 3 Apple Devices: Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously on the same charging station
- Fewer Wires, More Versatility: Features Qi wireless fast-charging up to 10W and handy charging LEDs to show the exact charging status
- For Home, Bedroom, Office or Traveling: Great for entertainment lovers and productivity freaks alike. Keep multiple devices fully charged and never need to go hunting for a cable
- Safe, Convenient and Easy to Use: Simply place your device on one of the charging areas to begin charging. Includes a comprehensive suite of protections that ensure things never get too hot
Click the coupon check box on the Amazon page to get the full 25 percent off$20 at Amazon
26% off AUKEY 36W 2-Port Charger(2*USB-C)-PA-D2-Black
A powerful 2-port USB-C charger that's perfect for those with two smartphones, or a smartphone and a tablet!
- Dynamic Detect: Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect, either USB-C port can output the full power of the charger with 30W Power Delivery when used on its own, and each port can output 18W Power Delivery when both are used together
- High-Speed Charging: Fast charge your iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max / XS Max / XS / XR / X / 8 Plus / 8; Samsung Galaxy S10+ / S10 / S10e / S9+ / S9 / S9 Plus / S8+ / S8 / S8 Plus / Note 9 / 8; Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL / 2 / 2 XL or other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery
- Compact & Portable: Extremely compact design with foldable plug ensures maximum portability wherever you go. Handy for home, office, and vacations
- Safe & Reliable: This UL-certified charger with built-in safeguards protects your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
Use the code 9W6X2M6M and click the coupon check box on the Amazon page to get the full 26 percent off$17 at Amazon
25% off AUKEY 36W 3-Port Car Charger(2*USB-A & 1*USB-C)-CC-Y16
Charge three devices while out and about in your car!
- Multi-Device Charging: Fast-charge three devices at the same time. Intelligently distributes power to provide optimal charging
- Fast Charging: Provides an 18W battery boost via either USB Power Delivery or Quick Charge 3.0. Full-speed charging works with iPhones, compatible Android phones, Nintendo Switch, and more
- Worry-Free Protection: Built-in safeguards protect your devices from excessive current, overheating, overvoltage and overload
- Fits Any Vehicle: Designed to fit any standard 12V/24V socket (cigarette lighter) and compatible with any device charged via USB
Click the coupon check box on the Amazon page to get the full 25 percent off$13 at Amazon
