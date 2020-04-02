AWS Marketplace and AWS Data Exchange opens to Australian vendors

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has opened its AWS Marketplace and AWS Data Exchange to Australia and New Zealand.

As of Friday, independent software vendors (ISVs), data providers, and consulting partners based in the region will be able to transact in AWS Marketplace and AWS Data Exchange.

"With greater access to the breadth of software and data products from providers in ANZ, global customers can easily build their operations in the cloud and reach data-driven decisions quicker than before," AWS said.

The cloud giant boasts 260,000 monthly active users across its AWS Marketplace and AWS Data Exchange.

The AWS Marketplace provides a sales channel for ISVs and consulting partners to sell their solutions to AWS customers.

The AWS Data Exchange, meanwhile, is a service designed to help customers find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud that was launched in November last year.

Targeted at customers including enterprises, scientific researchers, and academic institutions, the Data Exchange was designed to remove barriers faced by customers when they subscribe to third-party data, such as coding several disparate APIs, so they no longer have to wait weeks to receive shipped physical media or manage disparate billing relationships and licensing agreements, AWS said.

Global customers can now purchase directly from Australia and New Zealand-based software and data providers, and software can also be procured through local and regional consulting partners with Consulting Partner Private Offers in AWS Marketplace.

Software from ANZ-based ISVs such as Cloudwave, Farrago AI, Raygun, Aportio, Operata, Dubber, and Javln, is now available in AWS Marketplace. AWS said data products from qualified providers in the region can now be listed in AWS Data Exchange.

More products and providers will be added regularly, AWS said.

AWS was meant to host its AWS Summit and Amazon Innovation Day in Sydney this week, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the company decided to cancel the event.

"Our top priority is the wellbeing of our customers, partners, and employees," AWS said.

"After a careful review of the current situation with COVID-19 and listening to the guidance provided by the local authorities, Amazon Web Services regrets to announce that we have made the decision to cancel the AWS Summit Sydney and Amazon Innovation Day 2020, which was scheduled for 31 March - 2 April 2020 at the International Convention Centre, Sydney."

LATEST FROM AWS