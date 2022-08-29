Become a Microsoft Excel power user and boost your career to a whole new level for $34

StackCommerce

Excel has been around so long and is used so frequently that it's often taken for granted as just the spreadsheet program everyone uses. But its most powerful functions contribute so much to a company's success these days that advanced Excel skills are always in great demand. And now, you can become an Excel power user with The All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle.

You don't need any experience to begin learning Excel's ins and outs. You can get the program for free and start with "Data Science with Stocks, Excel and Machine Learning", which was designed specifically for beginners. You'll learn how to use Excel in combination with machine learning, data science, and even Python, one of the easiest and most popular programming languages in the world. Just this one course can put you on the path to some of the hottest jobs in the tech industry.

If you aren't interested in coding, you can go from novice to advanced user with just "Microsoft Excel (365): Crash Course". Follow up with "Microsoft Excel: Advanced Formulas & Functions" to give employers complete confidence in your skill set. Want experience with an additional platform? Take "Google Sheets for Excel Users".

Dive deeply into data analysis with "Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Excel Pivot Tables" and "Microsoft Excel: Intro to Power Query, Power Pivot & DAX", which teach you how to use the tools employed in self-service business intelligence, including the robust Power BI platform. Then get lots of practice in "Up & Running with Power BI Desktop".

Those three courses are all highly rated by former students and taught by Maven Analytics founder Chris Dutton. His award-winning visualization and data analytics tools have been featured by Microsoft and in the New York Times.

The "Advanced Excel Dashboards & Data Visualization Masterclass" teaches you how to use Excel's form controls and more, helping you to master interactive analysis. You'll then be ready to learn one of the most impressive skills, how to automate your tasks in Excel - which is now a whole lot safer, in "Master all the MS Excel Macros and the basics of Excel VBA". Take "Excel for HR Dashboard and Analytics" to impress management if you work in HR with report automation and data handling techniques.

