Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

The very best Prime Day 2020 deals on tech.

Apple Air Pods Pro

$50 off

$199 at Amazon

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones

55% off

$88 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 981, i6+, and 692

Up to 42% off

$400 at Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones

30% off

$175 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Ultra 5G, and Plus 5G

Up to 25% off

$750 at Amazon (Galaxy S20 5G)
Amazon's annual Prime Day sale event can feel super overwhelming. 

Prime Day 2020

How and when to find the best deals for your business

How and when to find the best deals for your business

Here's what you need to know, plus tips and tricks on how to master Amazon's annual sale.

Also: Prime Day: How and when to find the best deals

There are over 80,000 items on sale this year. Some are legitimate, while others should be ignored. So, to help you get the most out of Prime Day, which is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, ZDNet is rounding up only the best deals. In this guide, we've selected items that professionals, remote workers, and commuters might find interesting.

We'll regularly update this guide over Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 with deals as we find them. If you'd like to find more consumer-focused deals, as well as some tips and tricks, check out our Prime Day hub, where we'll provide you with plenty of resources so that you can master Amazon's 48-hour blowout sale. Hopefully, with our help, you won't miss a deal.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 tech deals

Remember, you need a Prime membership to grab the deals below. You can get a 30-day free membership if you're not already a Prime subscriber. Otherwise, a membership costs $119 a year (or $12. 99 a month. Read more about Amazon Prime here

Apple Air Pods Pro

$50 off

Apple's AirPods Pro are rarely discounted, but right now, you can get them for $199, down $50 from the normal price of $250. AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation, a customizable fit, sweat and water resistance, and a wireless charging case that gives the headphones 24 hours of life.  

$199 at Amazon

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones

55% off

These noise-canceling headphones from Sony offer 35 hours of battery life. 

They're now over 55% off, costing just $88, down from $200. Grab them now, because when you eventually return to the office, you're not going to be used to the noise and will want to find some peace and quiet at your desk - and these will do that while providing well over a day of use constant use.

$88 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 981, i6+, and 692

Up to 42% off

Everyone has a robot vacuum or is at least thinking about getting one. Now is your time, with iRobot marking down several models for Prime Day 2020. In addition to the Roomba 981, which is 42% off, there's also Prime Day sales available Roombas like the Roomba i6+ (25% off, $600) and Roomba 692 (37% off, $200).

$400 at Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones

30% off

The Powerbeats Pro are great workout earbuds that are sweat-resistant and provide nine hours of battery life. Now you can save 30% off them. They are $174.95, down from their normal price of $249.99. These headphones aren't usually this cheap -- last time they hit this price was during the 2019 holidays.

$175 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Ultra 5G, and Plus 5G

Up to 25% off

Save up to 25% on the Samsung S20 5G smartphone range, including the S20 Plus 5G and the S20 Ultra 5G models. Here are their new deal prices for Prime Day 2020:

$750 at Amazon (Galaxy S20 5G)

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

Up to 43% off

Samsung's phones aren't the only smartphone deals happening right at kick-off time for Prime Day 2020. Google's phones are also discounted. In addition to the 128GB Pixel 4 XL, which is 35% off or $650, you can get a 64GB Pixel 4XL or a 128GB Pixel 4 on sale for $550 each. There's an even cheaper Pixel 4, too.

$450 at Amazon (Pixel 4)

JBL Boombox portable speaker

30% off

The JBL Boombox is the perfect beach-day companion. This large, waterproof portable speaker has 24 hours of battery life that pumps sound through two bass radiators. It has a retro boombox, too, which should be a given considering it is called Boombox. You can save 30% on it for Prime Day. it was $400.

$279 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5

50% off

You can get Amazon's Echo Show 5 with Alexa for $45 -- half off its original price of $90. On top of that, Amazon is selling bundles that include either a $5 TP-Link smart plug (Amazon regularly sells two of these for $30) or a $5 Blink Mini indoor security camera (regularly $35 each). 

$45 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Auto

60% off

If you just have to take Alexa with you everywhere, Echo Auto is here for you. Echo Auto is designed to give you hands-free access to Alexa in your car, by connecting to the Alexa app on your phone. It's now been marked down to $20 for Prime members, $30 off it's original $50 price.

$20 at Amazon

More Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals

Here are a few other noteworthy deals worth checking out:

Early Prime Day deals

Check out all the early deals that kicked off last week -- many are still available:

Best business deals

Here are even more business deals, broken down by category:

Best anti-Prime Day deals

Amazon isn't the only retailer having a sale on Prime day!

CNET's Prime Day coverage

TechRepublic's Prime Day coverage

Amazon

