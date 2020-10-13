Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale event can feel super overwhelming.

Also: Prime Day: How and when to find the best deals

There are over 80,000 items on sale this year. Some are legitimate, while others should be ignored. So, to help you get the most out of Prime Day, which is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, ZDNet is rounding up only the best deals. In this guide, we've selected items that professionals, remote workers, and commuters might find interesting.

We'll regularly update this guide over Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 with deals as we find them. If you'd like to find more consumer-focused deals, as well as some tips and tricks, check out our Prime Day hub, where we'll provide you with plenty of resources so that you can master Amazon's 48-hour blowout sale. Hopefully, with our help, you won't miss a deal.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 tech deals

Remember, you need a Prime membership to grab the deals below. You can get a 30-day free membership if you're not already a Prime subscriber. Otherwise, a membership costs $119 a year (or $12. 99 a month. Read more about Amazon Prime here.

Apple Air Pods Pro $50 off Apple's AirPods Pro are rarely discounted, but right now, you can get them for $199, down $50 from the normal price of $250. AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation, a customizable fit, sweat and water resistance, and a wireless charging case that gives the headphones 24 hours of life. $199 at Amazon

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones 55% off These noise-canceling headphones from Sony offer 35 hours of battery life. They're now over 55% off, costing just $88, down from $200. Grab them now, because when you eventually return to the office, you're not going to be used to the noise and will want to find some peace and quiet at your desk - and these will do that while providing well over a day of use constant use. $88 at Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones 30% off The Powerbeats Pro are great workout earbuds that are sweat-resistant and provide nine hours of battery life. Now you can save 30% off them. They are $174.95, down from their normal price of $249.99. These headphones aren't usually this cheap -- last time they hit this price was during the 2019 holidays. $175 at Amazon

JBL Boombox portable speaker 30% off The JBL Boombox is the perfect beach-day companion. This large, waterproof portable speaker has 24 hours of battery life that pumps sound through two bass radiators. It has a retro boombox, too, which should be a given considering it is called Boombox. You can save 30% on it for Prime Day. it was $400. $279 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 50% off You can get Amazon's Echo Show 5 with Alexa for $45 -- half off its original price of $90. On top of that, Amazon is selling bundles that include either a $5 TP-Link smart plug (Amazon regularly sells two of these for $30) or a $5 Blink Mini indoor security camera (regularly $35 each). $45 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Auto 60% off If you just have to take Alexa with you everywhere, Echo Auto is here for you. Echo Auto is designed to give you hands-free access to Alexa in your car, by connecting to the Alexa app on your phone. It's now been marked down to $20 for Prime members, $30 off it's original $50 price. $20 at Amazon

More Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals



Here are a few other noteworthy deals worth checking out:

Early Prime Day deals

Check out all the early deals that kicked off last week -- many are still available:

Best business deals

Here are even more business deals, broken down by category:

Best anti-Prime Day deals

Amazon isn't the only retailer having a sale on Prime day!

CNET's Prime Day coverage

TechRepublic's Prime Day coverage