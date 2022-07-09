While you may not be able to find any early Prime Day deals on laptops, you can take advantage of some great deals going on now directly from brands like Lenovo, Dell, and Acer as well as other retailers like Best Buy. Whether you're looking for a new laptop to stream movies and music, a reliable computer for your college-bound student, or something that can handle triple-A gaming or creative work, there's a laptop out there to suit your needs.
I've gathered up some of the best deals available right now on laptops, and I've broken down each model's features to help you find the laptop of your dreams without emptying your wallet.
Lenovo is running a huge Black Friday in July sale right now, and you can save almost $1900 on a ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 laptop with the code, CLEARANCE2022. The 2-in-1 design gives you the best of both a traditional laptop and a tablet, letting you switch form factors quickly and easily so you can go from drafting documents in Word to sketching in Photoshop. It also comes packaged with a stylus, meaning you won't have to worry about needing to spend extra money or running into compatibility issues.
The laptop is built with an 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You can also keep your work and personal data safe from unauthorized access with the integrated fingerprint reader and infrared webcam which works with Windows Hello for facial recognition log-ins. You'll also get blazing-fast wireless internet speeds with support for Wi-Fi 6 and reliable connections to wireless peripherals with Bluetooth 5.1.
Content creators, digital artists, and graphic designers can save $1800 on the ConceptD 7 laptop when they buy directly from Acer. This powerful laptop is designed from the ground-up to give you the best in color accuracy and design capabilities. The 15.6-inch, 4K display is Pantone verified, allowing it to produce up to 100% of the Adobe RGB color gamut as well as Delta E<2. With a 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, you'll have all the power you need to render complex images and video files as well as plenty of space for raw files. It's also equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU for rendering 3D objects and 3D animation.
The Dell Latitude 5420 is a great laptop for home use, students, and office work, and you can save almost $1300 on one when you buy from Dell. It's built with an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch screen gives you excellent 1080p resolution for viewing photos, streaming movies and shows, and taking video calls or joining virtual classes and meetings. Thunderbolt 4 ports let you quickly transfer data to and from your laptop as well as connect an external display when you need more space for multitasking, and the infrared camera works with Windows Hello for password-free, biometric log-ins to protect your work and personal data from unauthorized access.
If you've been looking for a great deal on a new gaming laptop, you can save over $450 on a Predator Helios 300 from Acer, making it one of the most affordable models on the market. And just because it's easier on the wallet, that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice quality. The Helios 300 is built with an 11th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, and a 512GB SSD for all the power and storage you need to play the hottest triple-a titles. The 15.6-inch screen gives you great 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth action even during intense sequences.
You'll be able to connect wireless peripherals like mice and headsets with Bluetooth 5.2, and you'll get ultra-fast wireless internet speeds with Wi-Fi 6 compatibility so you won't have to worry about lag while playing online with friends. The keyboard lets you show off your personal style with RGB lighting, and an HDMI port lets you connect an external display for when you want a bigger screen or need more space for running games and streaming or recording software simultaneously.
It's not often that MacBooks get discounts, so you'll want to snap up this 13-inch, M1 MacBook Pro from Best Buy at $250 off. Along with Apple's M1 Silicon CPU with an integrated GPU, you'll get 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage, making it a great choice for students, home use, and office work. The 13.3-inch Retina display gives you 2560 x 1600 resolution for incredible colors, contrast, and detailing when streaming movies and shows, creating digital art, or editing videos and photos. The dual Thunderbolt ports let you quickly transfer data from your mobile devices or external storage, connect an external display, and charge mobile devices. It also has a built-in fingerprint reader to help keep your laptop safe from unauthorized log-ins.
My pick for the best early Prime Day laptop deal is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 yoga Gen 8. Not only can you save almost $1900, you'll get a powerful, 2-in-1 laptop that's great for students, streaming, and office work. The 512GB SSD gives you plenty of storage space for photos, music, and documents while Wi-Fi 6 compatibility provides ultra-fast wireless internet browsing.
I chose laptops with fairly significant discounts as well as somewhat up-to-date components so that if you choose to buy one from this list, it won't become obsolete in just a year. I also chose a variety of laptops to suit different needs like casual home use, classroom work, mobile and remote office work, and even gaming and content creation.
In 2022, Amazon's Prime Day will be on July 12 and 13, though Prime members will be able to take advantage of special early deals leading up to the official launch. Be sure you keep an eye on Amazon's early deals page to stay up to date.
While it's usually Amazon-branded items that get the biggest discounts during the Prime Day event, you can find just about anything you could want or need on sale. It can be overwhelming to sift through the entire sale listings, so try searching keywords for what you need. For example, if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen, search "Prime Day microwaves," while athletes looking to invest in a fitness watch should search for "Prime Day Fitbit," or whatever your favorite brand of fitness watch is. For more info on how to find the best deals, you can check out our Prime Day tips and tricks hub.
Like I mentioned before, Amazon-branded items are usually the big focus on Prime Day. But that doesn't mean you can't find great deals on other things. You can check out some of our other early Prime Day deal roundups to help you find the best sales:
While there may not be many impressive deals on laptops at Amazon just yet, you can still find great discounts if you buy directly from brands. Here are a few other models I thought were great options:
The Chromebook 314 is now $120 off at Acer. With an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, it's the perfect laptop for casual home use like web browsing and streaming movies and music or for younger students to do classwork. The ChromeOS gives you access to tons of apps for productivity and entertainment, and the compact design makes it easy to take the Chromebook 314 with you on your morning commute or around campus.
Gamers looking for a durable laptop they can take with them to tournaments or even just to a friend's house can save $150 on the Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop right now at the Asus website. While it's a decent laptop at an affordable price, if you're looking for something with the latest and greatest components, the A15 isn't for you. However, just because it has an older Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU, that doesn't mean that it won't be able to handle the latest triple-A titles. The chassis provides MIL-STD-810H durability and protection against drops, shocks, dirt, and moisture to protect the delicate components inside. And if you ever want to upgrade your laptop, the integrated doors make it easy to access the components when you need to swap them out for newer versions.