/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment Gaming

The best early Prime Day console gaming deals: Save 33% on Halo Infinite

What is the best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal on console gaming? Forza Horizon 5 is ZDNet's top choice because it's still the hottest console racing game and it's at its lowest price ever.
mugshot.jpg
Written by Michael Gariffo, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

Console gaming is one of those rare hobbies that's actually gotten cheaper over the years. Back in the olden days of physical discs and (gasp!) cartridges, your options for budget-friendly games and accessories were pretty much limited to whatever you could find in the bargain bin of your local game store, or used copies of games that looked like they'd starred in the unlucky part of a monster truck rally. 

Now, the limitless availability of digital download copies of games, amazing indie, and live service games, and well-made third-party accessories has led to an environment where you can get your hands on more games than you're likely to have time to play through. 

We're here to help you use this year's Amazon Prime Day sale to snag even more games, controllers, headsets, and other gaming must-haves for every major console. Read on for deals on some of the hottest titles and the most vital peripherals. 

Forza Horizon 5: Standard Edition

Save $15
Forza Horizon 5 digital edition
Microsoft -- Amazon
  • Current price: $45
  • Original price: $60

Microsoft's Forza series of racing games originally launched as something of an underdog to more established titles like PlayStation-exclusive Gran Turismo. As each generation of the game built on its predecessor, and the series expanded to include the open-world Horizon games, Forza showed it was not only ready to play with the big boys of the racing genre, but ready to dominate it. 

Forza Horizon 5 is the apex of the series, so far. It includes tracks that span "living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons and a towering snow-capped volcano." And, you'll see all of this in graphics so lifelike it's often hard to believe you're not looking at real life. 

Best of all, this deal is for a digital code that you can instantly download to your Xbox Series X or Series S, your Xbox One, or even your Windows 10 PC. If you grab this deal now, you'll have the game just in time for the highly-anticipated Hot Wheels DLC (sold separately) dropping next month! 

View now at Amazon

Halo Infinite: Standard Edition

Save $20
halo-infinite-digital
Microsoft -- Amazon
  • Current price: $40
  • Original price: $60

This deal could just as easily have been our top deal for everyone. The only thing holding it back is the slightly smaller audience due to the game's T: for Teen rating, versus the universally playable E: for Everyone rating of Forza Horizon 5. That said, chances are if you've ever played a first-person shooter, you've played at least one version of Halo. 

It's worth mentioning that Halo Infinite didn't have the smoothest of launches. Early issues with Big Team Battle mode stability and annoyance over the lack of co-cop Campaign support both held it back. The good news is that the game is now more stable than ever and we're on the verge of getting beta access to Campaign co-op. 

Your reward for holding out in the hopes that Halo Infinite would get through those growing pains and become the amazing game everyone knew it could be? A $20 discount on what's still one of the biggest, best console shooters out there. 

View now at Amazon

PS5 Controller Charging Station

Save $6
PS5 Controller charging dock
Fegliea -- Amazon
  • Current price: $16
  • Original price: $22

If you're lucky enough to have snagged a PlayStation 5 during its ongoing stock shortages, one of the first accessories I'd recommend buying to make your life easier is a charging dock for the console's DualSense controllers. Docks like these have been around since the PS3 and they've always been a favorite of mine because they give your controller a permanent home, and ensure it will always be topped up when you're ready to game.

This model is, of course, like many other similar options. However, it's got a few things going for it that the other generic controller docks don't: solid ratings from legitimate reviewers, individual charging indicators for both supported controllers, and an included power supply to plug into your wall. In short, it's everything you need to be able to make the process of charging your DualSense controllers as thought-free as possible

Be sure you click the extra 5% coupon before you add it to your cart to get the best deal possible.

View now at Amazon

ASTRO Gaming A10 wired gaming headset

Save $20
Astro A10 headset in White/Blue colorway
Astro -- Amazon
  • Current price: $40
  • Original price: $60

We've all been in a voice chat lobby with someone that sounds like a velociraptor being murdered because of whatever awful microphone they're using. Even if you haven't, you've likely gotten killed because your headphones weren't good enough to let you hear your enemy's footsteps as they snuck up on you. 

You don't want to be either of those guys, so why not buy into one of the longest-lasting gaming audio companies on the planet by grabbing a discounted Astro A10 gaming headset? This model might be on the lower end of the company's broad lineup, but that doesn't mean it's not a huge upgrade for many gamers. 

The A10's "rugged detachable cable" system and steel headband mean the headset will stand up to all but the most exaggerated gamer rages. Audio should be top-notch as well, with the extended frequency spectrum support and flip-down, omnidirectional mic. You'll even be able to use the same headset across your Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, PS4/5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac, thanks to its ultra-flexible 3.5mm audio connection. 

View now at Amazon

CLOUDREAM Super Smash Bros Switch/GameCube/PC Adapter

Save $5
A Smash Bros four-controller adapter
CLOUDREAM -- Amazon
  • Current price: $19
  • Original price: $13.60

The latest version of Super Smash Bros. is the Nintendo Switch's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. However, the Smash community is a whole world unto itself, spanning consoles and generations all the way back to the N64. Despite the diversity of this massive group of fighting game enthusiasts, one of the most commonly-held beliefs is that the best control option for any Smash Bros. game remains the GameCube controller. 

This handy little adapter makes it possible for you to connect up to 4 GameCube controllers to your Switch, your WiiU, or even your PC. In short, you and three friends will be able to match up in Smash Bros games as far back as 2008's Super Smash Bros. Brawl (originally released for the Wii, but later made available for Wii U). If you set the adapter to PC, you can even play earlier titles via emulation!

Accessories like this are a must-have for anyone planning a respectable Smash Bros. tournament for their friends. Right now, you can save $5 on one of the best-reviewed options thanks to this pre-Prime Day sale. 

View now at Amazon

What is the best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal for console gaming?

The best early Prime Day console Gaming deal is Forza Horizon 5: Standard Edition for its $20 discount, accessibility to gamers of all ages, and exciting DLC that's about to drop.

How did we choose these early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for console gaming?

I chose the deals you see here based on several factors: the amount and percentage of the discount, the quality of the item, available competitors (and their pricing), and the historical scale of the discount.

I also selected products that I've owned/played myself or would purchase. I've been a console gamer since the 8-bit era, and I've been writing about games for nearly two decades. So, I can compare a deal not just to its contemporaries, but to a vast history of incredible gaming offers I've spotted over the years.

I also tried to include at least one product specific to each of the three main console makers (Nintendo, Microsoft, and PlayStation). We'll continue to update with more deals as they become available closer to Prime Day 2022.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Prime Day 2022 begins on Tuesday, July 12, and runs through Wednesday, July 13. Amazon and a slew of the brands available on the site will offer pre-Prime Day sales across every product category between now and the big day. Make sure to regularly check ZDNet's Prime Day coverage for the best offers leading up to the event. 

How do you find great deals on Amazon?

One of the easiest ways is to check which deals Amazon is promoting on its own pre-Prime Day pages. You can use the linked page to choose your favorite product categories and brands within the filters available, too. 

When you find a product you're interested in, it's always wise to double check that its price is as awesome as it seems by pasting a link to its Amazon listing into price-tracking services like CamelCamelCamel. Services like it provide historical data for Amazon's pricing, as well as third-party reseller pricing.

Also, always check other retailers before and during Prime Day for sale prices on the same products with Amazon discounts. Online retailers like Walmart, Target, eBay, and others usually put up some exceptional sales to compete with Amazon's Prime Day event.

Finally, be sure to keep your eyes on ZDNet's Prime Day tips and tricks hub, where you can find additional ways to score the best discounts during one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

What else is on sale at Amazon during Prime Day 2022?

Amazon's pre-Prime Day sales span nearly every product category. Below are links to some of the best early bargains around. Expect more to come as we near Prime Day 2022.

Are there other early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for console gaming worth considering?

The deals above are some of the best offerings with the broadest appeal. However, there are a few easy-to-miss deals that are also worth a look.

It Takes Two: Standard Edition

 $16 at Amazon

Logitech G335 wired gaming headset

 $45.6 at Amazon

FUNLAB Wireless Nintendo Switch controller

 $25 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals

Show Comments

Related

The Great Resignation continues. There's an obvious fix, but many bosses aren't interested
two colleagues talking to each other in front of a computer displaying various graphics and code

The Great Resignation continues. There's an obvious fix, but many bosses aren't interested

Professional Development
Remote work or hybrid? Why employers have changed their minds
Woman discussing work on video call with team members at office

Remote work or hybrid? Why employers have changed their minds

Professional Development
This device recycles plastic water bottles into 3D printing filament (and it's open source)
polyformer-reiten-cheng-2022-06-18-05-31-21a

This device recycles plastic water bottles into 3D printing filament (and it's open source)

3D Printing