Best AT&T phone deals available right now: February 2022

Our phones are devices we rely on probably more than any other gadget in our life. From daily calls and text messages with loved ones, to keeping tabs on bank account balances or monitoring home security cameras — we are tethered to our pocket computers.
And yet, we're always looking for the deal we can find on phones. Each carrier has its own approach in how it handles promotions on its phone lineup, which can get confusing. You may have seen AT&T's commercials that tout the carrier's approach of not differentiating who qualifies for which deal based on whether you're an existing customer or not. And it's true! The deals below apply to all customers, new and old alike.
Instead of trying to wade through the small print on AT&T's website to figure out if the latest and greatest deals are actually deals, I'll break down the best deals below. Feel free to bookmark this page and check back regularly. I'll update it as new deals and promotions are announced.
Get a free iPhone 13 Mini or iPhone 13 at AT&T Wireless
Up to $800 off
AT&T's current iPhone 13 promotions apply to all four iPhone 13 models. It breaks down like this: New and existing customers can get up to $800 worth of credit, spread out over 36 months, towards any iPhone 13. That makes the iPhone 13 Mini and standard iPhone 13 free after the credits are applied.
If you're shopping for an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, you'll pay $5.56 or $8.34 per month, respectively, after the $800 in credits are applied to your bill over the 36 month period.
The catch is the amount of credit is based on the phone you're trading in, and you'll need to be on or sign up for any of AT&T's unlimited plans.
Get a free Pixel 6 at AT&T Wireless
You can get up to $800 towards Google's latest phones
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are Google's latest smartphones. Both run Android 12, are powered by Google's first in-house processor, and have a fantastic camera. You can get the Pixel 6 for free when you trade-in your current smartphone and sign up for one of AT&T's unlimited plans, or $800 off of the Pixel 6 Pro if you meet the same requirements.
The catch for almost all promotions on any carrier is that the amount of the credit that's applied to your bill is based on the value of the phone you trade-in. Which, unfortunately, is something you'll need to visit with AT&T to figure out.
As for AT&T's unlimited plans, you'll need to sign up for one that's priced at $75 per month or higher.
Get $800 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Ready for a smartphone with a foldable display?
AT&T is offering up to $800 off of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with an eligible trade-in. The credit is split up and applied to your bill over 36 months. As with the rest of AT&T's promotions, you'll need to trade-in a qualifying phone and sign up for a qualifying unlimited price plan.
Once the credits are applied to your account, you'll pay $5.56 per month over the course of 36 months for the Z Flip 3. That's a pretty good deal, assuming the display can bend and fold without breaking over the course of three years.
More: ZDNet's Matthew Miller weighs in on Samsung's latest foldable
Get a Moto G Stylus 5G for $2 a month
No trade-in required
If you're adding a line to your account, or just are ready for a new phone but don't want to spend a lot on it, the Moto G Stylus 5G offers a mix of premium features and decent performance for a whopping $2 a month. You'll pay that amount for 36 months, which is the amount of time you'll need to stay on one of the carrier's unlimited price plans.
More: How the Moto G Stylus 5G plays into productivity and business deployments
Other AT&T deals to consider
At any given time, AT&T is running a promotion on a wide number of phones. The phones called out above are solid devices at a great price, but there's nothing wrong with the deals listed below, either:
- Phones that will cost you under $10 a month
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for $15 a month
- Up to $800 off the Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Every phone that current has a promotion at AT&T
