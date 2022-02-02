Best AT&T phone deals available right now: February 2022

ZDNet Recommends The best Samsung phones Samsung offers a range of smartphones -- with the A-series, S-series, Note line, and new foldables. Read More

Our phones are devices we rely on probably more than any other gadget in our life. From daily calls and text messages with loved ones, to keeping tabs on bank account balances or monitoring home security cameras — we are tethered to our pocket computers.

And yet, we're always looking for the deal we can find on phones. Each carrier has its own approach in how it handles promotions on its phone lineup, which can get confusing. You may have seen AT&T's commercials that tout the carrier's approach of not differentiating who qualifies for which deal based on whether you're an existing customer or not. And it's true! The deals below apply to all customers, new and old alike.

Instead of trying to wade through the small print on AT&T's website to figure out if the latest and greatest deals are actually deals, I'll break down the best deals below. Feel free to bookmark this page and check back regularly. I'll update it as new deals and promotions are announced.

Get a free iPhone 13 Mini or iPhone 13 at AT&T Wireless Up to $800 off Jason Cipriani/ZDNet AT&T's current iPhone 13 promotions apply to all four iPhone 13 models. It breaks down like this: New and existing customers can get up to $800 worth of credit, spread out over 36 months, towards any iPhone 13. That makes the iPhone 13 Mini and standard iPhone 13 free after the credits are applied. If you're shopping for an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, you'll pay $5.56 or $8.34 per month, respectively, after the $800 in credits are applied to your bill over the 36 month period. The catch is the amount of credit is based on the phone you're trading in, and you'll need to be on or sign up for any of AT&T's unlimited plans. More: Read our full review of the iPhone 13 series

Get a free Pixel 6 at AT&T Wireless You can get up to $800 towards Google's latest phones Jason Cipriani/ZDNet The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are Google's latest smartphones. Both run Android 12, are powered by Google's first in-house processor, and have a fantastic camera. You can get the Pixel 6 for free when you trade-in your current smartphone and sign up for one of AT&T's unlimited plans, or $800 off of the Pixel 6 Pro if you meet the same requirements. The catch for almost all promotions on any carrier is that the amount of the credit that's applied to your bill is based on the value of the phone you trade-in. Which, unfortunately, is something you'll need to visit with AT&T to figure out. As for AT&T's unlimited plans, you'll need to sign up for one that's priced at $75 per month or higher. More: See how the Google Pixel 6 fares in our full review

Get $800 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Ready for a smartphone with a foldable display? Samsung AT&T is offering up to $800 off of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with an eligible trade-in. The credit is split up and applied to your bill over 36 months. As with the rest of AT&T's promotions, you'll need to trade-in a qualifying phone and sign up for a qualifying unlimited price plan. Once the credits are applied to your account, you'll pay $5.56 per month over the course of 36 months for the Z Flip 3. That's a pretty good deal, assuming the display can bend and fold without breaking over the course of three years. More: ZDNet's Matthew Miller weighs in on Samsung's latest foldable

Interested in more tech deals and reviews? Subscribe to the ZDNet Recommends newsletter and let our expert reviewers scour the internet for only the top products, services, and deals for you.