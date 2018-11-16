Best Black Friday 2018 smartphone deals: OnePlus 6T, LG G7, and more

Did you know Black Friday is probably the best time of year to pick up a new phone? Carriers, vendors, and stores alike are all pushing discounted handsets. For instance, we've already spotted deals on premium flagships such as the OnePlus 6T and LG G7 ThinQ.

Some sales start as early as Nov. 16, while others will go live from Thanksgiving (Nov. 22) through to Cyber Monday (Nov. 26). Make sure you watch when sales start and end. If you want to see deals specifically for the iPhone, go here. We also have more Black Friday deals here.

Best Black Friday 2018 smartphone deals

(Image: ZDNet)

OnePlus 6T

See it now: View OnePlus 6T offer at T-Mobile

If you have one or more phone lines through T-Mobile, you can add another and trade in your old phone to get a new OnePlus 6T phone for use on that additional line You can also get a "free" LG G7 ThinQ or up to $750 off a LG V40 ThinQ with this deal.

ZDNet gave the OnePlus 6T a very high recommendation. Once you give it a try it, you may not go back to paying nearly twice as much for your next smartphone.

The sale begins Nov. 16. Read the details here.

Read the review: OnePlus 6T review: Outstanding reception, solid battery life

(Image: ZDNet)

LG V30+

See it now: View LG V30+ offer at Amazon

This phone came out last year, but it's priced at $430 on Amazon for the unlocked version, making it one of the steepest price cuts we've seen on the handset yet. This is a large-screen device that can take wide-angle selfies and has 128GB of built-in storage. For comparison, the new LG V40 retails for around $950, depending on the carrier.

We think the LG V30+ is a rock-solid alternative to Samsung's Galaxy S8 Plus and the Google Pixel 2 XL, both of which also came out last year. You won't be disappointed.

The sale is now live.

Read the review: LG V30 review: Stunning hardware optimized for media

(Image: ZDNet)

LG G7 ThinQ

See it now: View LG G7 offer at Best Buy

LG's premium flagship, the LG G7, isn't directly on sale, but hear us out.

When you buy the phone at Best Buy, you can activate it through Sprint's service, and instead of paying $33 per month for two years, you'll pay only $15 a month, thanks to a bill credit of over 50 percent. That's $18 back for the life of the two-year plan.

The sale starts Nov. 22 and lasts until Nov. 24.

Read the review: LG G7 ThinQ review: Average battery life, excellent audio performance

(Image: ZDNet)

Motorola Moto G6

See it now: View Moto G6 offer at Best Buy

This is a well-reviewed budget phone.

It only costs $250, but you can save an extra $50 on the unlocked version at Best Buy. CNET said the Moto G6 is a sublime value with a near-stock version of Android Oreo, good dual-rear cameras, fast charging, and a sleek design. And it's amazingly affordable.

This sale is now live.

Read the review: Motorola Moto G6 review: A budget phone shouldn't be this good CNET

(Image: ZDNet)

Motorola Moto X4

See it now: View Moto X4 offer at Motorola

Motorola also offers the Moto X as a midrange handset range. And the Moto X4, one of the best affordable devices of the year, is just $299 ($50 off) on its site. It is water resistant, has NFC, expandable memory, and dual rear cameras. It's a worthy alternative to the Moto G6 Play.

We think the Motorola Moto X4 hits all the notes for the right price.

This sale is now live.

Read the review: Moto X4 review: An affordable rock-solid dual-camera phone

(Image: ZDNet)

Huawei Honor View 10

See it now View Honor View 10 offer at Best Buy.

Huawei has become a hugely popular phone brand, and its View 10 is a powerhouse for being a midranger. You can get it for $349 ($150 off) at Best Buy. With the same core specs as the excellent Huawei Mate 10 Pro, the View 10 has the power and performance of a top-end phone.

The sale starts Nov. 23 and lasts until Nov. 26.

Read the review: Honor View 10 review: An affordable flagship

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and technology for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog.

