Ahead of Black Friday, retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more are offering deals sooner ahead of massive stock buildup. What this means is that if you're looking to shop earlier this year, you're in luck. Best Buy also jumped on the early Black Friday deals bandwagon, and if you're looking to save now, you can shop amazing deals right now.
Below, we've rounded up the best Best Buy deals available from the big box store right now. From monitors to gaming equipment, you can find something for everyone on your list – or even just shop for yourself.
Below are some of the best early Best Buy deals we found could find. Farther down the page, you'll see other interesting Best Buy deals we spotted by category -- like TVs and headphones.
The 14-inch MacBook Pro features the hardy M1 chip that promises fast CPU power. With up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, you can take your laptop to work, across campus, and more without worrying about taking the charge cable, too.
The Razer Raptor features 27 inches of 165Hz refresh rate on a QHD screen, promising a beautiful picture for gaming, streaming, and editing video content. It's a THX certified gaming monitor, meaning that it's undergone extensive testing to ensure that you're getting the best wide color gamut and picture modes for the price.
Google's latest phone dropped by $100 for Black Friday at Best Buy. The phone comes with 256GB of storage, and since it's unlocked you can take it to any carrier to use it. It also features an upgraded Tensor G2 chip, Titan M2 security chip, and a 6.3-inch screen. Get it in three different colors.
Know someone that's seriously into the rugged outdoors? This Garmin smartwatch is designed to navigate with GNSS technology and gets up to 42 hours of battery life with GPS on. It can last up to 16 days on a single charge and features 24/7 health monitoring. Golfers and skiiers will also enjoy the designated Courseview and Skiview -- apps that offer preloaded maps for over 42 thousand golf courses and two thousand worldwide ski resorts.
As a Sony mirrorless camera user, Sony cameras are easy to use and understand. This Alpha a7 III mirrorless model delivers 24.2MP resolution and up to 10fps when shooting fast motion shots. You can also shoot 4K resolution, and you can check it on the 2.95-inch touch-screen monitor on the camera. It comes with a kit FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS standard zoom lens.
Shooting 5.3K video at 60fps can make those action shots, whether you're hitting the slopes or grabbing some great shots snorkeling, beautiful on your TV screen or phone later. With 13 voice commands, you can go hands-free, too. It can also take 15.8MP stills from any video content you grab, too.
Perfect for the WFH setup where you have to scan a lot of pages, this scanner can handle scanning up to 100 pages of varying sizes. It can capture both sides of paper and handle 35 pages per minute. Best of all, it comes with receipt management software -- no subscription required for it.
With bright contrast and lifelike images, the 65-inch LG screen will bring a beautiful OLED picture to your home. This award-winning TV offers 100% color volume and 100% color fidelity, plus NVIDIA G-SYNC for console gamers. The TV will also offer personalized recommendations to each family member.
Design students, artists, and other creatives who have been awaiting a great sale on a Samsung tablet need to take a look at this great deal on the Tab S7 FE. It has a large screen for drawing, designing, and more, and comes with three months of Google One and YouTube Premium (new subscribers only). With the included pen, take notes in class, too.
Another great OLED option, this Sony model offers XR OLED Contrast with XR Triluminos Pro Color to enhance pure blacks and lifelike brightness. Watch any TV show or movie with the automatic 4K upscaling, and it comes with XR Motion Clarity to keep your sports games blur-free.
An eco-friendly option for commuters, the Segway F30 can go up to 15.5MPH and can drive up a 15% grade incline with ease. It comes with three riding modes – Eco, Standard, and Sports – and regenerative braking system. What makes this a great deal is that it offers Bluetooh connectivity so you can monitor your status, check your riding data, and even lock the electric scooter when not in use.
Here are some other Best Buy Black Friday deals happening right now:
More: Read the Samsung QN90B review
More: The Apple AirPods Max review
To find the best deals, we scoured the entire Best Buy website, searching through thousands of various products to bring you the best deals. We checked prices of products across other websites to ensure these are really good deals.
Additionally, we used price trackers to ensure that you are getting a great deal, removing any items that have been purposely price gouged in order to look like a deal. Any item, with few exceptions like Apple, needs to be at least 15% off in order to be considered a good deal, and we aimed for at least 25% off.
Finally, we chose products that we considered to be worth your dollar, combing through reviews and ratings. If we reviewed a product on our best picks, we made sure to include a link to the review so you can get an in-depth look at the product.
Black Friday this year falls on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Cyber Monday is always the following Monday after Black Friday. This year, it will occur on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
