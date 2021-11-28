Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2021: $109 ASUS Chromebook, $300 off Hisense 70'' TV

Cyber Monday is here. Over the next two days, Best Buy is unleashing scores of discounts on popular tech gadgets, TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. We've scoured the circular and compiled all the best that the retailer has to offer this Cyber Monday. On your marks, get set, shop!

Return policy

According to the Best Buy website, purchases made between October 18, 2021 through January 2, 2022 have an extended return period through January 16, 2022. This, however, excludes purchases made with third-party contracts (cell phones, cellular tablets, wearables, etc.), and holiday products (artificial trees, lights, decorations, etc.). Learn more about Best Buy's return policy here

ASUS 11.6'' Chromebook for $109 $110 off Act fast, because for a limited time, you can pick yourself up an ASUS 11.6'' Chromebook for just $109 at Best Buy. The $110 off device is no MacBook Pro, but gets the job done if you want a laptop for browsing, emailing, or holiday shopping. It comes with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC memory, but most importantly, a $109 price tag. That may be enough to convince anyone to hit the buy button.

Chromebooks as low as $109 Up to $170 off Best Buy has a catalog of budget-friendly Chromebooks thanks to Cyber Monday discounts. Your options range from the ASUS 11.6-inch, mentioned above, for $109, to higher-end models like the HP 14'' 2-in-1 for $359 ($90 off). Whichever you choose, you'll be getting a clean and minimal ChromeOS experience for less than what you'd typically pay.

Save $100 on select MacBook Air M1 models In stock The MacBook Air is the perfect companion for students and workers alike, providing a reliable MacOS system that's lightweight and portable. Even better, Best Buy has the latest M1 models on sale, including the 256GB variant which starts at just $899 ($100 off). I wouldn't think twice about snagging an M1 MacBook, especially if you missed the Black Friday sales.

Insignia 55'' Class F30 4K TV for $299.99 $250 off Missed out on TV deals during Black Friday? Cyber Monday has you covered. For a limited time, Best Buy has its Insignia 55'' Class F30 Series 4K TV discounted to $299.99 ($250 off). For the price, you get a decently-sized 55'' inch 4K panel, smart features including Fire TV, and all the slots you need -- three HDMI, one USB, and even an Ethernet port. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more capable TV for less than $300.

Hisense 70'' Class A6G 4K TV for $549.99 $300 off Another great value option if you're in the market for a big-screen panel is the Hisense 70'' Class A6G 4K TV. Now for just $549.99 ($300 off), you get all the bells and whistles of a modern smart TV, including built-in Google voice assistance, streaming services pre-installed, and a superb 4K panel.

Samsung 7.1-Channel Soundbar for $279.99 $220 off Whether you're planning to buy a new TV or contempt with your current one, a soundbar makes for a world of audio difference. Samsung's 7.1-Chanel Soundbar packs Dolby 5.1 and DTS Virtual:X technology -- basically, it turns your living room into a theatre. Better yet, you can buy the soundbar with an included set of wireless rear speakers for just $279.99 ($220 off) at Best Buy.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for $299.99 In stock The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe edition is nothing new. But, the two-year-old bundle continues to make for a doorbuster deal every holiday season thanks to its limited supply and great value. For the sale price of $299.99, you're essentially getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for free, along with a three-month membership of Nintendo Switch Online.

Free $50 Best Buy e-Gift Card with Oculus Quest 2 purchase In stock The Oculus Quest 2 sits at the top of our best VR and AR headsets list, and with its recent price drop to $299 for the 128GB model, the deal can only get sweeter at Best Buy. If you purchase the headset on November 21, Best Buy will bundle in a $50 e-gift card for you to spend on other Cyber Monday goodies.

Up to $100 off on Fitbit watches and fitness trackers Charge 5, Versa 2, Luxe, and more Fitbit is the go-to for fitness trackers and wellness-tailored smartwatches, and Best Buy's Cyber Monday discounts couldn't have come at a better time. With up to $100 off on a wide range of models, you can snag a new timepiece for as low as $99.95.

LG UltraGear 27'' 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $199.99 $130 off Want a gaming monitor that won't break the bank? For a limited time, you can buy the LG UltraGear 27'' IPS monitor for just $199.99 ($130 off). That's right -- this monitor typically goes for more than $300 and with good reason. It sports a large 27'' panel that can refresh up to 144Hz and supports NVIDIA G-SYNC for little to no latency when gaming.

Beats Studio Buds by Dr. Dre for $99.99 $50 off The Studio Buds are an excellent alternative to the more-popular Apple AirPods. For many, these active noise cancelling earbuds will provide a more comfortable fit and an array of Beats-ified colors that make for a unique look. You can expect up to eight hours of continuous battery life before needing to drop these buds back in the wireless charging-compatible case. For a limited time, snag a set for just $99 ($50 off).

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones for $248 $102 off Competing against the Bose QuietComfort 45 is the Sony WH-1000XM4. When ZDNet's Matthew Miller reviewed the premium headphones, he praised the device for its stunning audio performance, immersive active noise-cancellation, and extensive battery life -- among other positives. To summarize, the headphones from Sony "make the world better through a flawless music listening experience." You can snag a pair for yourself for only $248 ($102 off) at Best Buy.