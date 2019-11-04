(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Costco locations offer more than discounted staple goods in mega quantities. Members can also purchase a new PC through the warehouse giant, with an expanded inventory available through Costco.com. As part of its Black Friday ad, Costco has a slew of laptop and desktop deals available not only during Black Friday but also throughout November.

Many of these Black Friday deals are online-only, so if you are a Costco member, you don't even need to leave the house to secure the savings on the following computers.

Best Costco Black Friday 2019 deals

Samsung

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 for $299.99 ($220 off)

For the price of a more conventional Chromebook, this Plus V2 deal gets you 2-in-1 functionality, along with a built-in pen, 13-megapixel rear camera, and Full HD (1,920x1,080) screen resolution. You can start your shopping early because this will special begins on Thanksgiving, but you can only get it at Costco.com.

Dell

Dell XPS 13-inch 4K Touchscreen Laptop for $1,399.99 ($450 off)

The XPS has been one of the highest-rated laptop families for years, and this configuration is on the upper end of the lineup in terms of bells and whistles, featuring specs like a 10th-generation Core i7 six-core processor and 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen display. Starting on Thanksgiving, Costco will be taking an impressive $450 off its $1,849.99 price tag, though the deal is limited to online only.

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Laptop for $549.99 ($150 off)

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly 2-in-1, the Pavilion x360 is a capable alternative to the pricier XPS, while still coming equipped with a 10th-generation Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive, and a full HD 14-inch touchscreen. You'll be able to get it for the sale price in Costco locations on Black Friday, but you can order it online starting on Thanksgiving.

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch Laptop for $999.99 ($250 off)

Given Apple's usual aversion to Black Friday discounting (iTunes gift cards, anyone?), you have to look elsewhere for any deals, and Costco is happy to oblige with a sale that turns the MacBook Pro into a sub-$1,000 laptop purchase (by a penny, but still). This base model comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and a 13.3-inch Retina display, and the deal will be available both online (starting on Thanksgiving) and at Costco brick-and-mortar locations (on Black Friday).

Dell Inspiron 5000 All-in-One PC for $499.99 ($200 off)

This Inspiron 5000 configuration may not have the strongest specs for an all-in-one, but you do get touchscreen capabilities for its 23.8-inch monitor, a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 chip, 8 gigs of RAM, and a terabyte hard drive for less than $500. It's another online-only sale starting on Thanksgiving.

HP Omen Gaming Desktop for $749.99 ($250 off)

The Omen is a good midrange option for gamers who aren't looking to spend $1,000 or more for a new system. For less than $800, this configuration provides a ninth-generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a terabyte hard and a 256GB solid-state drive, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card. Grab one at a Costco warehouse on Black Friday or Thanksgiving via Costco.com.

More Costco Black Friday 2019 deals

Costco has plenty of other deals on PCs, not only on Black Friday but throughout November. Here are some of the highlights: