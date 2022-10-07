'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're in the market for headphones this October, look no further than Amazon, as it's holding a Prime Early Access Sale.
Headphones have evolved over the past few years into a necessary tool for running errands, exercising, and working from home. While headphones are highly practical for blocking out surroundings on a daily basis, sometimes their prices aren't as sweet. But don't worry -- Amazon's Early Access Sale is around the corner.
On October Prime Day, you can take advantage of some awesome headphone deals. We've rounded up the best bargains for your buck, so you can find the best headphones deal for your price point and audio preferences.
These may not be Samsung's latest and greatest earbud model, but they still offer a suite of advanced audio features -- and now for a sweet deal. With Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation, you can tune in and out of Samsung's immersive audio with four varying ambient noise levels. As first-generation Galaxy Buds Pro, these headphones are IPX7 water-resistant with an ergonomic fit to reduce background noise. Plus, they offer 8 hours of playtime per charge.
If you're looking for an over-the-ear wireless headphone set for work or exercise, the Beats Studio 3 Noise Cancelling headphones may be your best bet. A longtime leader in both comfort and clear sound quality, Beats launched its latest model -- and it's no exception. With up to 22 hours of battery life, Apple's W1 chip, and pure adaptive noise canceling (ANC) technology, you'll get your money's worth from desk to gym (and every activity in between). Plus, these headphones boast 3 hours of playtime after just a 10-minute charge.
Anker's audio affiliate, Soundcore, just made personalized noise-canceling earbuds even more affordable. These earbuds are engineered with a triple-point ergonomic shape that prevents excessive ear pressure, ear wings to lock in sound, and liquid silicone ear tips in various sizes. In other words, Soundcore assures a comfortable and practical fit. The Liberty Pros also offer standard noise canceling technology that customizes noise cancellation based on HearID analytics and surrounding sound to fine-tune your listening experience.
Here are the latest Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals we could find on earbuds and headphones:
As a working professional, I know how integral headphones are in work life and at home. After testing a suite of earbuds, analyzing reputable brands, and researching significant markdowns, I compiled this list of quality finds so you can get a reasonable price.
ZDNET is committed to finding the best deals on high-quality devices and products that we would recommend to our closest family and friends. Because my favorite tech gadgets often carry a hefty price tag, I looked for deals that are at least 20% off, or are hardly ever on sale. I considered reputable brands and cross-referenced other sites with price tracking tools.
I also scanned customer reviews to see how the products perform before recommending that you purchase. Ultimately, my goal-- and that of ZDNET-- is to provide accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
Designed to give shoppers early access to a plethora of deals before the holiday season officially kicks off, Amazon is holding a prime-day-like event in October. Officially dubbed the "Prime Early Access Sale, it's technically not branded a "Prime Day" sale, it similarly lasts a couple days and is limited to Prime members.
Amazon's Prime Day-like sale, the Prime Early Access Sale, is set to span two days in October. It'll start on Oct. 11 (Tuesday) and last until Oct. 12 (Wednesday).
Also: Amazon Prime Day 2 sale will take place Oct. 11 and 12