Best eBay Black Friday 2018 deals: See early sales on Galaxy Watch, Chromecast, and more

While eBay has yet to announce its full Black Friday sale, it is offering deals -- two weeks ahead of time -- during what it is calling a "Better than Black Friday" sale.

See it now: eBay Better than Black Friday 2018 sale

The site's new promotion claims to match or beat competitors' advertised Black Friday prices, and eBay said it plans to release a new round of "Better than Black Friday" deals every day at 5am PT until Nov. 18. So, you'll want to keep checking this landing page for the sale to see what's new.

Best eBay Black Friday 2018 deals

In our review of Samsung's latest smartwatch, we found the hardware to be stunning, and it has full-featured activity tracking. We also enjoy the Nest thermostat for controlling temps in our smart office. And Chromecast is great if you want to send video from your devices to say, a new Samsung 32-inch TV, which you may also want to pick up for your workspace.

You can't get much done with the new Red Dead, but since it's likely the most popular video game available right now, we had to include it. (Note that eBay said it is beating Walmart's price here. In fact, for all these deals, it's undercutting both Wally World and Target).

If some of these are sold out by the time you look, just remember that eBay is updating its pre-Black Friday sale regularly with new deals. Quantities are expected to be limited on the one-day deals, so it's best to grab something as soon as you see it and want it.

For instance, eBay recently had Apple's AirPods for only $149, but that's done now. Also keep in mind this early sale is separate from the online retailer's Black Friday shopping extravaganza, which has yet to be announced. But we'll let you know when it happens.

More deep discounts from other retailers are rounded up in ZDNet's Black Friday hub here.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and technology for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog.

