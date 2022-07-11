If you're in the market for a new set of headphones in 2022, you won't want to miss out on Amazon Prime Day.
The annual shopping event, a small lead-up to Black Friday week, is open to Prime subscribers and offers customers a range of discounts on headphones, whether you want to be wired, noise-canceling setups for gaming, earbuds, high-quality audio for video calls in your home office, a slimline model suitable for commuting and travel, or a budget-friendly pair of headphones.
Check out our top early Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones below:
The SENNHEISER Momentum 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are on sale with a $150 discount at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. The Momentum 3, available in black or white, stands out due to its list of smart technologies: integration with the Alexa voice assistant, seamless on/off and pause functionality, and control via a smartphone app.
Furthermore, the Momentum 3 has active noise-cancellation technologies that make the headphones invaluable for gaming or work purposes, and the over-ear headphones' leather cups ensure comfort.
If over-ear headphones are too bulky for your taste or you need an option suitable for workouts and commuting, Belkin SoundForm wireless earbuds are also on an early sale before Prime Day begins.
These earbuds are wireless, can charge from their portable case, and have a design reminiscent of Apple Airpods. You can expect up to 36 hours of battery life, and 2-layer 7mm drivers are utilized to deliver clear sound and high audio quality. In addition, these earbuds are compatible with Apple's Find My network.
An affordable set of headphones available before Amazon Prime Day is the Skullcandy Hesh. These over-ear headphones are wireless, offering up to 32 hours of battery life on a single charge, and are available in a variety of colors and finishes.
Skullcandy's headphones have active noise-cancellation technology and an ambient mode for when you just want to listen to calming music and relax.
The SENNHEISER Momentum 3 is currently ZDNet's top choice for a headset over Prime Day. While SENNHEISER's products are premium and have a price tag to match, the Momentum 3's smart functionality, noise cancelation and its hefty discount make it a solid option.
Headphones are no longer just useful when you're out and about or are commuting to and from work. Now, with hybrid work models and remote-only job roles becoming permanent parts of the landscape, we also need headphones suitable for video calls and to reduce distracting noise levels in our environment.
When we chose these Amazon Prime Day deals, we tried to keep a variety of functions in mind, as well as accessories suitable for a range of budgets.
Amazon Prime Day, a major sales event in summer ahead of the annual Black Friday shopping week, began in 2015, and its popularity enshrined a new, yearly tradition for the e-retailer.
Since Prime Day's launch, other vendors, including Walmart, Target, eBay, and Best Buy, have jumped on the bandwagon and run their own short sales events -- with a few companies even choosing to start ahead of Prime Day to capture early bird customers.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 will start on July 12 at 3 am EDT and will continue on July 13, running for a total of 48 hours. However, some early deals have already been launched for products, including Amazon's electronics lines and Fire TV.
Amazon Prime Day is not just a sales event: it's an opportunity for the e-commerce giant to lure more shoppers into signing up for a Prime subscription.
Prime offers better delivery terms, access to music and TV streaming service, and -- such as in the case of Prime Day -- access to exclusive sales. While this service costs $139 per year (or $14.99 per month), you can still access the sales by signing up for Amazon's 30-day free trial or by signing up for a month and canceling quickly after the event, which means you won't be on the hook for the full subscription.
For more tips, visit our Prime Day tips and tricks hub.
