'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
While Amazon's October Early Prime Access Sale has drawn to a close, other US retailers are still offering a range of discounts on tech, gadgets, home appliances, and, of particular interest to us, audio equipment and headphones.
Headphones, headsets, and earbuds are common items to end up with sale price tags during these events, and for good reason. They have become part-and-parcel of our daily commutes, exercise, and work -- and so always have a place in our homes. In recent years, wireless options have become popular, although there are still plenty of wired headphones on the market (and they tend to be slightly cheaper).
You can still find a range of great deals on headphones and earbuds manufactured by everyone from Skullcandy to Bose. Below, we've rounded up a number of deals that have caught our eye.
To kick off the best deals we could find for audio products online, Best Buy is offering $200 off a pair of Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio 3 headphones. These headphones are wireless, contain an Apple W1 chip, and contain active noise-cancellation technology.
You can also save $80 on a pair of Bose QuietComfort earbuds at Walmart. Now available for $199, these sleek and discreet earbuds contain noise-cancelling technology as well as an Aware mode if you want to allow some environmental noise to creep in. You can expect up to six hours on a single charge, or longer with an accompanying charging case.
If you're looking for a stylish pair of over-ear headphones with a well-known brand name to match, the Sennheiser HD 599 around-ear headphones are on sale at Target. Available with a discount of just over $60, these wired headphones are focused on refining acoustic playback.
Woot has a small selection of extremely cheap earbuds for sale, including the Vinyl by Skullcandy true wireless Bluetooth earbuds. With 75% off -- and what the Amazon-owned company calls a 'pointless price' -- these tiny earbuds will be useful for your daily commute. To take advantage of this deal, however, you may need to purchase via the vendor's app.
Another Skullcandy deal at Woot is for a pair of wired earbuds designed for sports and exercise. Available for only $7, or 78% off the typical RRP, these earbuds have been designed to be sweat and water-resistant.