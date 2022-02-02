Best iPhone deals available right now: February 2022

Shopping for a new iPhone can be a stressful process. Between deciding which model to get and then looking for ways to save money on your purchase, there's a lot to think about. Thankfully, carriers and even Apple have a constant rotation of promotions on all of the iPhone models that Apple currently makes. That means you're not locked into getting whatever the newest (and most expensive) iPhone is, but you can find deals on the iPhone SE , iPhone 11 , iPhone 12 , and the iPhone 13 .

With the launch of the iPhone 13, Apple started a new approach to iPhone discounts by offering carrier deals through its online store. Meaning carriers can offer a promotional discount through Apple's store that's the same or different than buying directly from the carrier.

Every phone currently offered in Apple's lineup supports iOS 15, the latest software available for the iPhone.

You'll notice that most of the deals listed below have the potential to net you a free iPhone, assuming you have the right iPhone to trade in and sign up for the right unlimited plan.

Naturally, the devil's in the details, er, fine print, for any smartphone deal. But that's what we're here for. If you decide that the current deals aren't worth trading in your old phone for, you can always sell it yourself and see if you can get more cash than a retailer or carrier is offering.

Below you'll find the best deals we can currently find. Bookmark this page and keep checking back as we continuously update this list.

Apple iPhone 13 deals Carrier deals directly from Apple Apple started a whole new approach to offering iPhone promotions through the Apple Store when the iPhone 13 launched last year, and we've now seen that trickle down to the rest of the iPhone lineup. Instead of leaving the promotions only to the carriers, the iPhone maker is allowing carriers to offer deals for phones bought directly from Apple. Here's how the deals break down if you go through Apple. AT&T via Apple: New and existing AT&T customers can get the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 for free with an eligible trade-in and sign up for an unlimited plan. Or you can get the iPhone 13 for $5.53 a month or iPhone 13 Pro Max for $8.31 per month over 36 months with the same trade-in and unlimited plan requirements. To get into the specifics, you can get up to $800 to apply towards any iPhone 13 model. Verizon via Apple: Existing Verizon customers can get up to $440 worth of a credit applied towards any iPhone 13 model with an eligible trade-in and by signing up for an eligible unlimited plan. T-Mobile via Apple: Customers can get anywhere from $400-$900 in total credits by trading in a phone to Apple when combined with T-Mobile's credit. Here's how it breaks down: You'll get the current trade-in value for your phone from Apple, plus an additional $200 credit on your T-Mobile bill if you trade in an iPhone X or newer.

AT&T iPhone 13 deals Up to $800 off AT&T's current iPhone 13 promotions basically match those that are offered through Apple's online store. It breaks down like this: New and existing customers can get up to $800 worth of credit, spread out over 36 months, towards any iPhone 13. That makes the iPhone 13 Mini and standard iPhone 13 free after the credits are applied. If you're shopping for an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, you'll pay $5.56 or $8.34 per month, respectively, after the $800 in credits are applied to your bill over the 36 month period. The catch is the amount of credit is based on the phone you're trading in, and you'll need to be on or sign up for any of AT&T's unlimited plans.

T-Mobile iPhone 13 deals A free iPhone 13 on T-Mobile The amount of credit you'll get from T-Mobile depends on a few things. First, there's the phone you're trading in; next is the price plan you sign up for. If you play your cards right, you can get up to $800 worth of credits -- making the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini free. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will still cost you, but the base model shouldn't be more than $200 total (before taxes). The catch? You'll need to sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan and trade in an iPhone X or newer or a Galaxy S20 or newer. T-Mobile will also accept phones from OnePlus, Google, LG and Mototorla. Check with the carrier for the specific models. If you don't want to sign up for the Magenta Max plan, you'll get up to $400 worth of credits for trading in the same phones.

Verizon iPhone 13 deals Up to $2,000 in credits if you switch carriers and add a line Verizon has an enticing promotion running for new customers who buy an iPhone 13. It's a lucrative deal that can net you up to $2,000 in credits, depending on how you play your cards. The main promotion Verizon is running right now requires you to switch from your current carrier, port your phone number in and buy any iPhone 13 model on a select unlimited plan. You then need to add another line to your account, after which you'll qualify for up to $1,000 off of that iPhone 13. The second half of the promotion nets you up to a $1,000 prepaid Mastercard to help cover the cost of leaving your current carrier. Don't want to sign up for two lines of service? You can trade in your old phone, regardless of whether it's working or not, and get up to $800 in credits towards any iPhone 13 model. If you go this route and are switching carriers, you're still eligible for the $1,000 Mastercard promotion. Existing customers don't get the same treatment. Instead, when you buy any iPhone 13 model, you can get up to $1,000 worth of credits to apply towards a second iPhone 13.

Visible iPhone 13 deals Get a $200 gift card The prepaid carrier Visible is offering a pretty sweet deal for new customers. If you buy any iPhone 13 and transfer your number to the carrier, you'll get a virtual gift card after your third month of service. Normally Visible varies the amount of the gift card based on which model you buy, but right now, Visibile is offering $200 for any iPhone 13. To be clear, here's how it breaks down: iPhone 13 Mini: $200 virtual gift card

$200 virtual gift card iPhone 13: $200 virtual gift card

$200 virtual gift card iPhone 13 Pro: $200 virtual gift card

$200 virtual gift card iPhone 13 Pro Max: $200 virtual gift card

AT&T iPhone 12 deals $15 a month for an iPhone 12 AT&T's iPhone 12 deals no longer require a trade-in. Instead, you'll need to sign up for a device payment plan and for any unlimited service plan. Once you do that, you'll get the iPhone 12 for $15 per month, instead of $20.28 per month. Or you can get the iPhone 12 Mini for 50% off its regular price, which breaks down to $8.75 a month over 36 months.

Verizon Wireless iPhone 12 deals Up to $1,600 in credits... with a catch Verizon is offering a similar deal for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini as the iPhone 13 lineup. If you're a new customer and sign up for service, you can get up to $600 off the phone with a trade-in. Then you'll also get a $1,000 MasterCard prepaid card to pay off anything you might owe your previous carrier. Existing customers can get up to $300 off the iPhone 12 with a trade-in.

T-Mobile iPhone 12 deals To Magenta Max or not? T-Mobile is expanding its Magenta Max offer from the iPhone 13 line to the iPhone 12 lineup. That means when you sign up for the Magenta Max plan and trade in an eligible device, you can get up to $800 off of either phone -- based on your trade-in.

Visible iPhone 12 deal Get up to $200 via a gift card Visible, a prepaid carrier that uses Verizon's wireless network, will give you a $200 gift card to a retailer of your choice after you sign up for service and port your number to the carrier. After three months of service, you'll receive a promotional code you can redeem for a gift card of your choosing. Regardless of which iPhone 12 model you buy from Visible, you'll get $200 via a gift card.

T-Mobile iPhone 11 deals Up to $250 off You can get up to $250 worth of credits to apply towards the purchase of the iPhone 11 when you sign up for a new line of service on T-Mobile. Or you can get the iPhone 11 Pro for free when you switch to T-Mobile and sign up for the Magenta Max plan.

Visible iPhone 11 Deals Get a $200 gift card Visible is giving new customers who port in a number to the carrier a $200 virtual gift card of their choosing after completing three months of service when you buy an iPhone 11.

Verizon Wireless iPhone 11 Deals Free iPhone 11 for new lines New lines of service on Verizon can get a free iPhone 11 -- a discount of $499 spread out over 30 months.

Cricket Wireless iPhone 11 deal $199 iPhone 11 when you switch to Cricket Cricket is offering new customers $300 off of the iPhone 11 when you switch to the prepaid carrier and sign up for the $60 per month plan. That means you'll pay $199 for the phone, instead of the usual $499. Not a bad deal, eh?

Cricket Wireless iPhone XR deals $199 iPhone XR for jumping carriers Sign up for Cricket's service and bring your number from a different carrier, and you can get the iPhone XR for $199. Don't want to keep your number? It'll cost you $399.

Cricket Wireless iPhone SE deals $49 for an iPhone SE You can get an iPhone SE for $49 when you sign up for Cricket's $60 a month unlimited plan and port your number in from another carrier. If you want the iPhone SE and plan on getting a new number, you can get the SE for $350.

