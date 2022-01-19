Best laptop deals available right now: HP, Dell, Lenovo, and more

If you're shopping for a laptop for your kids, upgrading your work-from-home setup, or just looking for a laptop to stay up-to-date on your favorite Netflix content, you can take advantage of some fantastic deals going on right now. We've combed the web to find the very best deals on laptops from top brands like Samsung, HP, and Apple to help you find the model that best fits your needs and your budget. You'll have to act fast though: with deals this good, stock won't last long.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha: Save $250 instantly Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 2-in-1 Samsung This 2-in-1 laptop from Samsung is designed for mobile professionals whose office is wherever they happen to be that day. The 13.3-inch AMOLED screen gives you bright, vivid colors and crisp, clean text, and the Intel Core i5 CPU packs plenty of power to tackle everyday tasks. The battery gives you up to 18.5 hours of use on a full charge, so you can work all day worry-free. It also includes an S Pen for drawing, photo editing, and hand writing notes.

Dell XPS 13: Save $500 and take advantage of Dell's price match guarantee Intel Core i7-1195G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB M.2 SSD Dell This laptop is built by HP to be a workhorse at home and in the office. It features an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This laptop is also user-upgradeable, so you can switch out RAM and storage drives as your needs change. The 13-inch screen gives you 3840x2400 resolution for ultra-high definition images, and touch inputs give you more control over apps and programs. It has 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports for connecting external displays, storage drives, and charging the laptop. With Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, you'll get blazing fast wireless internet speeds for multitasking, attending virtual meetings, and streaming content. The battery gives you over 14 hours of use on a full charge, and USB-C charging lets you top up faster than previous models. More: Dell XPS 13 full review: Still the Windows ultra-portable to beat

Acer Spin 3: Save $350 and get a free Windows 11 upgrade Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GeForce MX330 Acer The Acer Spin 3 is an excellent choice for anyone shopping for a student-oriented laptop. It features a 13-inch UHD touchscreen as well as Bluetooth 5.1 for connecting wireless peripherals like headsets and mice. The Intel Core i3 processor produces plenty of power to handle class work and homework, and the 256GB SSD has all the space students need for documents, slideshows, and projects. The battery gives up to 12 hours of use on a full charge, letting students work all day without needing to plug in. Parents can rest assured that the TPM chip encrypts sensitive user information like passwords, names, and other personal info to keep students safe from targeted hacking.

LG Gram 14: Take $300 instantly and save even more with eligible trade in Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics LG If you're in the market for a powerful 2-in-1 laptop, the LG Gram 14 is a good option. It's built around an Intel Core i7, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. This means you'll have more than enough storage space for photos, music, and documents as well as the processing power for just about any task. The 14-inch touchscreen produces 1920x1200 resolution, meaning it sits somewhere between 1080p HD and 4K so you'll get crisp text and vibrant images. The aluminum alloy chassis is not only sleek and stylish, it also provides protection against bumps, knocks, and scratches, making it perfect for working on-the-go. The battery gives you over 24 hours of use on a full charge, letting you work several typical office shifts before you even need to think about plugging in.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: Save $400 Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, type pad cover included Microsoft The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is a laptop disguised as a tablet. The 12-inch touchscreen not only gives you tons of control over apps and programs, but also plenty of viewing area for word processing, presentations, and streaming video. The 15 hour battery life lets you work all day and into the evening without worrying about staying close to wall outlets. And with an Intel Core i3 processor, you'll have more than enough power to handle everyday tasks. If you're put off by the somewhat small SSD, you can expand your storage with microSD cards up to 1TB for more space to save documents, music, videos, and photos. This deal also includes a Type Cover to not only protect your Surface Pro 7+, but make it super easy to type out emails and documents. Also: Best 2-in-1 laptops 2022: Top hybrid notebooks

HP Envy 17: Save over $500 plus take an additional 5% off select accessories and webcams Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics HP The HP Envy 17 is a good, middle-of-the-road laptop for professionals, students, and home users. The Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD give you all the power and storage you need for class work, office tasks, web browsing, and streaming. You can also upgrade the RAM and SSD yourself later on as your needs change. The 17-inch touchscreen has narrow bezels, giving you more room to work or watch your favorite videos and movies. The 9 hour battery life will get you through a typical school day or office shift without needing to plug in. And like the Spectre x360, along with instant savings on a new laptop, you can take 5 percent off of select accessories to boost your productivity.

M1 MacBook Air 13-inch: Save $100, plus take $50 off instantly with Amazon Rewards Visa approval M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Apple Finding deals on MacBooks is rare, so you might want to jump on this offer from Amazon while it lasts. You'll get a 13-inch, M1 MacBook Air equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You also get your choice of color (Space Gray, Gold, or Silver) to match your office decor or show off your personal style. The 18 hour battery life allows you to work and stream all day before needing to recharge, and when you do need to top up, USB-C charging lets you do it more quickly than previous models. The 13.3-inch Retina display gives you stunning colors and details that are perfect for creative professionals and movie buffs alike. The fanless design is a bonus for anyone who shares a workspace; no fan means less noise to distract or annoy coworkers. More: ZDNet's Robin Harris' long-term review of the M1 MacBook Air

