Best Microsoft Store Black Friday 2019 deals

While the Microsoft Store hasn't yet released an actual Black Friday ad (or had one leak), it does have a preview of several deals on its site.

As you might expect, price cuts on the company's own Surface devices lead the way, along with several sales on Windows laptops. We'll update this space if new deals emerge, but for the now, here are the highlights Microsoft is touting for Black Friday.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.

Microsoft Surface Go for $299 ($100 off)

The cheapest route to the Surface world, the base model Go is a 10-inch tablet running Windows 10S via an Intel Pentium 4415Y processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB solid-state drive. Though it's even cheaper with $100 off for Black Friday, the Surface Go still has premium touches like Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and 1,800x1,200 resolution for the touchscreen display.

Microsoft Platinum Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover Bundle for $649 ($230 off)

With this deal, Microsoft matches the Black Friday Best Buy has been advertising on the base Surface Pro 7. It includes an Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and a 12.3-inch 2,736x1,824 touchscreen display, along with a type cover that turns it from a tablet to a convertible laptop.

HP 15-dy1731ms Laptop for $299 ($190 off)

You can score a 15.6-inch laptop with the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor for under $300 with this deal. It also includes 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB solid-state drive and is set up to run Windows 10 in S mode to extend battery life, though you can convert the full version of Windows 10 for free.

HP 15-dy1771ms Laptop for $499 ($200 off)

If you need more power than the above HP provides, this deal slashes $200 off the price of a laptop with a 10th-generation Core i7-1065G7 instead of a Core i3 chip. You still get 8GB of memory and a 15.6-inch screen, but the solid-state storage is quadrupled to 512GB.

Lenovo Legion Y540 15 Gaming Laptop for $789.99 ($400 off)

It seems like nearly every retailer offering Black Friday deals on PCs has a couple of gaming laptops on sale. In Microsoft's case, it has a pair that come in under $1,000 for gamers watching their budget. The Lenovo Legion Y540 packs an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, along with a 15.6-inch full HD display and generous storage offerings of both a 512GB SSD and a terabyte hard drive.

Asus ROG Strix G Gaming Laptop for $899.99 ($300 off)

Your other affordable gaming laptop choice from Microsoft's Black Friday deals has storage on board (just a 256GB SSD), but it doubles the amount of RAM to 16GB. The Asus otherwise uses the same processor and graphics card, while providing a similarly sized Full HD screen.

Microsoft has not specified all of its Black Friday specials, including which specific configurations of certain Surface devices will receive savings. Until we know more, here are a few other Black Friday deals Microsoft is promoting: