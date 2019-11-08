Top Best Buy Black Friday 2019 deals

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Best Buy's Black Friday ad is always one of the most anticipated of the holiday shopping season, and one pleasant surprise with its release this year is that many of the deals are already available, a sign that online shopping continues to erode the "magic" of Black Fridays past when people trampled each other to get to doorbuster specials before they ran out. We've covered Best Buy's Black Friday Apple deals elsewhere, but below are several other sales that caught our eye.

See it now: Best Buy's Black Friday 2019 sale

Black Friday 2019: Top Best Buy deals

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.

Samsung 3 Chromebook 11.6-inch laptop for $89.99

See it now: Best Buy

The lowest price we've seen for a new laptop so far this Black Friday comes courtesy of this Chromebook, which is $10 less than the HP Chromebook 11-v010nr deal at Target and elsewhere. On the other hand, it comes with half the RAM and built-in storage of the HP, and its Intel Atom x5 CPU is less powerful than the HP's Celeron processor. But if you want the absolute cheapest notebook, Samsung is the winner thus far.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch laptop for $129.99

See it now: Best Buy

For a little more money, the IdeaPad provides quite a bit more computer than the Samsung Chromebook deal does, while still costing less than $150. It's equipped with an AMD A6-9220E dual-core processor, 4 gigs of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 14-inch display to run Windows 10 instead of Chrome OS.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3 inches for $599 ($150 off)

See it now: Best Buy

Microsoft is currently selling its latest Surface Pro tablet for $749, so this is a nice chunk of change off that price. This base model comes with an Intel Core i3 chip, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and a 12.3-inch 2,736x1,824 touchscreen display.

HP Pavilion 23.8-inch All-in-One PC for $699.99

See it now: Best Buy

A nicely designed all-in-one, this HP also has quality specs for the price. It comes with a Core i5-8400T six-core CPU, 12GB of memory, a 256GB SSD, and a 23.8-inch display with full HD resolution and touch capabilities.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming Desktop for $599.99 ($150 off)

See it now: Best Buy

While it's named Gamer Master, and it's designed like one, this is priced and spec'd for anyone looking for a powerful midrange desktop (and can handle the colorful touches). Built around an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 six-core processor, it also includes 8GB of RAM, both a 2TB hard drive and 240GB solid-state drive, and an AMD Radeon RX 580 graphics card.

Asus ROG Strix SCAR III G731GU Gaming Laptop for $899.99 ($330 off)

See it now: Best Buy

Gamers looking for a full desktop replacement for under a grand should take a long look at this deal on an Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) notebook. It's powerful -- Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti -- if not highly portable with a 17.3-inch full HD screen and total weight a bit over 6 pounds. It's clearly designed for those who don't plan to move it around that much but still want the ability to take a rig with them.

More Best Buy Black Friday 2019 deals

Best Buy's Black Friday ad runs 119 pages long, so there are plenty of other deals beyond the half-dozen we highlighted above. Below are the best of the rest.