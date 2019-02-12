Tech that stole our heart or broke it

Why it stole and broke Andrew's heart:

"Twenty classic games in a cute little miniaturized version of the original PS 1, and it's only $60 at Best Buy (and -- this just in -- $53.99 at Amazon)! But: 1) The controllers are wired, and the wires are relatively short, so you either have to buy USB extension cords -- adding perhaps 20 percent to the cost of the console -- or sit on the floor, close to the TV. I suppose that's retro, but it still sucks. 2) It doesn't include a power adapter, so you have to rummage through your own boneyard of USB chargers and squint at the black-on-black writing to make sure you find one that's 5V and 1A. 3) As reported by our colleagues at CNET, Sony used PAL/European images for 9 of the 20 games on-board so the scan rate doesn't match up correctly with North American TVs (and others than use the NTSC system)."

