Best smartphone Black Friday deals: Galaxy foldable, OnePlus flagship, Motorola

The very best deals on smartphones happen during the pre-order phase with incentives for trade-ins, free accessories, and reduced prices to get the new phones in the hands of buyers. If you waited until after the reviews were posted, check out ZDNet for all of your smartphone reviews, then the next best time to pick up a new phone is during the Black Friday deals that now seem to go on for a month or more.

We've been sent specials from various sources, scoured the internet for deals, and have experience buying phones during the holiday sales period so check out the current deals we found below. Stay tuned as we update this post when new deals are revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB for $974.99 $75 off Shutterstock It was only months ago when Samsung introduced its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. We loved the device so much, check out our full review, that we bought one to go with the Z Fold 3. Amazon's special $974.99 price is for the unlocked Phantom Black model with the highest 256GB internal storage capacity. The phone's innovative design is perfect for capturing holiday shots of family and friends with its ability to stand up on its own for capturing images and video.

OnePlus 9 Pro for $799.99 $269.01 off Amazon The OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the best smartphones available today and it keeps getting better with age as OnePlus rolls out updates such as its cool Hasselblad XPan mode. You can pick up either the Morning Mist or cool Pine Green one for just $799.99. We gave it a spectacular rating in our full review thanks in large part to its outstanding specifications, lack of ads or bloatware, fast wireless charging, and more. It's a solid option to the newest Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Motorola Edge for $599.99 $100 off Image: Motorola Motorola's smartphones offer a fairly stock Android experience with some additional features that optimize the phone for your essential needs. The 2021 model Motorola Edge is available now for a very reasonable $599.99, which includes 256GB of internal storage and in the cool Nebula Blue color. Three rear cameras, including a stunning 108MP shooter, are provided on the back so you can be confident in capturing the holidays. The 144 Hz refresh rate on the display is one of the highest available so you are sure to enjoy movies and games without pause on the big 6.8-inch display.

Motorola RAZR for $799.99 $600 off Motorola Samsung hit it out of the park with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G launching just under $1,000. Not to be outdone, Motorola is currently offering the latest generation Motorola RAZR for $799.99, a massive $600 savings on its full retail price. The powerful Motorola RAZR has a 2.7-inch outside display that supports several functions to help you get things done without flipping open the large 6.2-inch inner display. Then again, it's fun to open up the phone to interact with the full display and end calls with a satisfying physical close of the phone.

As always, we will be monitoring all the deals available on smartphones over the next month. OnePlus has a special Black Friday 2021 page up with specials coming throughout November. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.