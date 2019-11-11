Best Staples Black Friday 2019 deals

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Like office superstore competitor Office Depot/OfficeMax, Staples has numerous PC deals among its other Black Friday specials. It even has some of the same deals that other stores have on offer, such as the base 10.2-inch Apple iPad for $249 and the ubiquitous $29.99 Amazon Kindle Fire HD 7 sale. But there are plenty of other Black Friday deals unique to Staples, including our favorites that we've highlighted below.

Black Friday 2019: Best Staples deals

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop for $299.99 ($170 off)

You usually get a processor with very little power when you spend less than $300 on a laptop, but this Dell Inspiron deal is an exception. You get an Intel Core i3-8145U CPU as well as 16GB of Intel Optane memory to speed up boot times. This Inspiron 15 also comes with 4GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and a 15.6-inch display.

HP Pavilion 15-cs2064st Laptop for $499.99

This deal is on the front cover of the Staples Black Friday ad for a good reason: This notebook provides an Intel Core i7 processing power for under $500. Specifically, you'll get the quad-core Core i7-8565U, along with 8GB of RAM, 16GB of Intel Optane memory, and a terabyte hard drive. A full HD 15.6-inch display rounds out the quality specs at an excellent price.

HP Pavilion 590-p0066 Desktop for $349.99 ($280 off)

Like the Pavilion laptop mentioned above, this Pavilion desktop deal delivers a solid spec sheet for a remarkably low price. The components list is topped by a six-core Core i5-8400 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive, all for $350. You even get a DVD rewritable drive for old time's sake.

Lenovo Flex 6 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop for $499.99 ($210 off)

Office Depot and OfficeMax have a Black Friday deal on a higher-end — and higher-priced — version of this convertible laptop, but if your budget is under $500, you should head to Staples instead. You get a Core i5-8265U CPU rather than the Core i7 of the other deal, but you'll otherwise get the same 8GB of RAM, 256GB solid-state drive, and 14-inch full HD touchscreen.

Dell Inspiron 17 Laptop for $499.99 ($250 off)

While the trend with laptop design is always thinner and lighter, there is still a market for desktop replacement style units with larger screens for those who don't mind the heft (or don't plan to carry it around much). Dell has the Inspiron 17 for those people, and Staples has a Black Friday deal to cut the price to just under $500. It features a Core i5-8265U processor, 8GB of RAM, and both a 1TB hard drive and a 128GB SSD, but the major spec for potential purchasers is the 17.3-inch full HD display.

HP All-in-One 24-f0016 Desktop for $719.99 ($100 off)

We've mostly been featuring all-in-one PCs on the lower end of the price spectrum in these Black Friday roundups, but here's one if you don't mind spending a little more to get a more powerful system. While the 8GB of RAM and 1TB hard drive are nothing out of the ordinary, that hard drive is a little faster than what cheaper systems provide (7200rpm versus 5400rpm) and you get much better performance via the Core i5-8250U chip instead of an Intel Pentium or slower AMD processor. The touch-enabled 23.8-inch full HD display rounds out the feature set.

More Staples Black Friday 2019 deals

Didn't see what you wanted above? Here are a handful of other enticing Black Friday deals Staples is offering.