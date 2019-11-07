Best Target Black Friday 2019 deals

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Target may not have the range of electronics deals for Black Friday like a Best Buy, or even competitor Walmart, but it has the clout of its brand and the ubiquity of its locations to sell a lot of the devices it does offer. Below are a half dozen of those specials on laptops, tablets, and smart home hubs that are highlights of Target's Black Friday ad.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch tablet for $249.99 ($80 off)

It's been years since the Target Black Friday ad featured iPads on the cover, but it still has a deal on the latest model in this year's edition. The 10.2-inch version of the iPad (non-Pro, non-Mini version) is usually priced at $329, so this is an extremely rare discount of nearly 25 percent.

HP Chromebook 11-v010nr Laptop for $99.99 ($80 off)

This $100 Chromebook appears to be a popular Black Friday special, as Office Depot and OfficeMax are offering the same model for the same price. The 11-v010nr represents Google's original vision for Chrome OS laptops: basic computing via minimal specs (Intel Celeron processor, 4 gigs of RAM, 16GB of built-in storage, 11.6-inch display) at a very low price point.

Amazon Kindle Fire HD 7 for $29.99 ($50 to $100 off)

You've been able to find this deal everywhere on Black Friday for a few years now -- including on Amazon itself, of course -- but that doesn't mean it's not a good one, letting you snap up a tablet for the price of dinner. If you want something bigger and more powerful, Target is also slashing the price of the recently refreshed Kindle Fire HD 10 by $50 to $99.99 for Black Friday.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $599.99 ($145 off)

Target jumps on the gaming laptop bandwagon with a midrange offering from HP that includes an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. The 15.6-inch display offers 1,920x1,080 full HD resolution gaming that the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card can output.

HP Omen 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $899.99

An even more powerful gaming notebook, the Omen is equipped with a six-core Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB solid-state, and 32GB of Intel Optane memory to speed boot-up. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card powers the Omen's gaming capabilities, which are on display via its 15.6-inch full HD screen.

Google Nest Hub for $79 ($50 off)

Known as the Home Hub when it launched last year, Google's smart home assistant features Voice Match to get calendar updates and reminders read to you as well as letting you place phone calls. It also doubles as a digital photo viewer through its integration with Google Photos and can interact with Nest-compatible cameras and lights to let you monitor your smart home setup.