Best tech deals at Cyber Monday prices: Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, more

If you missed out on the door-busting deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there is still time to satisfy your shopping needs. Retailers nationwide, including Walmart and Amazon, have not taken the foot off the pedal and are putting out holiday-discounted deals by the hour. To help, we've curated a running list of the most bang-for-your-buck deals on tech available, including sales on phones, TVs, speakers, headphones, laptops, and more.

Best TV deals



LG 55'' Class 4K OLED TV for $1,096.99 $600 off Coming in a gorgeous 55'' 4K panel with all the OLED goodness, this LG model is currently discounted by $600. For the price, you get a vivid and color-accurate TV that supports Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for a viewing experience that can only be described as sensory overload. The OLED make-up is perfect for movies, gaming, sports, and more.

Hisense 70'' Class A6G 4K TV for $549.99 $300 off A great value option if you're in the market for a big-screen panel is the Hisense 70'' Class A6G 4K TV. Now for just $549.99 ($300 off), you get all the bells and whistles of a modern smart TV, including built-in Google voice assistance, streaming services pre-installed, and a superb 4K panel.

Amazon 65'' Fire TV Omni Series for $729.99 $100 off Not too long ago, Amazon introduced its premium tier of Fire TVs, the Omni Series. For a little more than the 4-series, the Omni TVs bring Dolby Vision support, larger options (65'' and 75''), and support a wider range of Alexa controls. Still, Amazon has all sizes of the 2021 TV on sale, including the 65'' model for just $729.99 ($100 off).

Best phone deals



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256GB for $1,499.99 $300 off For a limited time, Amazon has Samsung's latest and greatest foldable, Galaxy Z Fold 3, on sale for just $1,499.99 ($300 off). That's the lowest price that we've seen since its debut back in August. Though not for everyone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 brings a form factor that reinvents the way you use your smartphone. It is very much a power user's dream.

OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB for $899.99 $170 off At launch, the OnePlus 9 Pro -- though stocked with flagship features and hardware, was hard to justify buying at $1,069. If you've been on the fence, Amazon has a deal that may finally get you off of it. For a limited time, the retailer has the OnePlus 9 Pro at just $899.99 ($170 off). That puts the handheld neck and neck with the newly released Google Pixel 6 Pro. The device comes unlocked, 5G-ready, and with 256GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus 8T 5G 256GB for $499.99 $100 off Remember when Apple said, "5G just got real"? Well, it certainly has, especially in the mid-range phone market. For less than $500, you can pick up a OnePlus 8T 5G and reap the benefits of 5G speeds. However, you shouldn't buy the phone simply because it supports the network. For the discounted price, you get a smooth 120Hz display, fast performance, and even faster charging. It also comes with 256GB of internal storage -- a great feat for gamers and photographers.

Best gaming console deals



Nintendo Switch + 12-month Switch Online Bundle for $299.99 $60 off + in stock The Nintendo Switch is nothing new. But, the console continues to make for a doorbuster deal every holiday season thanks to its limited supply and great value. For the sale price of $299.99, you're getting a 12-month membership of Nintendo Switch Online and a carrying case included with the Switch console. Everyone loves free stuff, right?

Oculus Quest 2 64GB for $199.99 $100 off The Oculus Quest 2, or Meta Quest 2 sits at the top of our best VR and AR headsets list, and this Walmart deal on a refurbished, 64GB model is almost too good to be true. For just $200, you can pick up the console and dive into the world of virtual reality. The Quest 2 is compact, portable, easy to learn, and a ton of fun once you put the headset on.

Best wireless earbuds and headphone deals



Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 $80 off Possibly the cheapest we'll be seeing the Apple AirPods Pro since Black Friday, Walmart currently has the active noise-canceling earbuds going for just $169.99 ($80 off). These are arguably the best wireless earbuds you can buy, whether you're an audiophile or not. It's the earbud to buy for family, friends, coworkers, or yourself if you want excellent sound quality, a secure and comfortable fit, and all the Apple magic when paired to an iPhone.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus for $79 $70 off You don't have to pay a premium to get excellent audio when it comes to wireless earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, now for just $79 ($70 off), makes for the perfect holiday treat to yourself, or a stocking stuffer come Christmas. ZDNet's Jason Cipriani reviewed the earbuds when first released and labelled them as the go-to for Android users or those who weren't a fan of Apple's AirPods.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds for $248 $32 off Luckily, you don't have to settle for Apple's AirPods Pro if you want premium wireless earbuds. The Sony WF-1000XM4 is a mouthful of branding but packs just as much through audio quality and features. It's argued by many to produce the best sound of its competition. And now, you can buy a pair for yourself at a discounted price of $248 ($31.99 off).

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones for $248 $102 off Competing against the Bose QuietComfort 45 is the Sony WH-1000XM4. When ZDNet's Matthew Miller reviewed the premium headphones, he praised the device for its stunning audio performance, immersive active noise-cancellation, and extensive battery life -- among other positives. To summarize, the headphones from Sony "make the world better through a flawless music listening experience." You can snag a pair for yourself for only $248 ($102 off) at Best Buy.

Best laptop deal

Lenovo Legion 5 17.3'' Laptop for $799 $110 off Budget gamers with an eye for a big-screen laptop might want to jump on this Walmart deal before it's too late. The $110 off Lenovo Legion 5 sports an immersive 17.3-inch full HD 144Hz display and is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8 gigs of RAM, 256GB solid-state drive and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. Again, you're getting all of that gaming goodness for just $799.

Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6'' for $125.99 $85 off When it comes to laptop recommendations for students and family members, Chromebooks are usually at the top of my list. They're portable, easy to use, and typically cost a fraction of the higher end ultrabooks. This Samsung Chromebook 4 offering proves my point. It's currently listing for just $125.99, sports an Intel Celeron N4020 processor with 4GB RAM, and can power through basic tasks like browsing, watching media, and clerical tasks via Google's office suite.

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020, 13'') for $899 $100 off The MacBook Air has always been a go-to option for most consumers, especially students. So when Apple upgraded its 2020 model with an in-house M1 Chip and buffed the battery life, it became a no-brainer for any best laptops lists. Now, the 13-inch model can be yours for just $899 ($100 off). For the price, you get 256GB of built-in storage and a sleek-looking design.

More tech deals



Razer Power Up Bundle V2 for $79 $90 off Looking to step up your gaming setup this holiday? Save up on time and money with this Razer Power Up Bundle V2 for just $79. For the price, you're getting a keyboard (Razer Cynosa Lite), headset (BlackShark V2 X), mouse pad (Gigantus V2 L), and a mouse (DeathAdder Essential). You'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal on gaming gear than this

MSI Optix G272 27'' Monitor for $174 $85 off There's an abundance of gaming monitors on the market so picking the right one boils down to your desired feature set and price. The MSI Optix G272 makes the decision easy by giving you the best of both worlds. It's a 27-inch monitor that ramps up to 144Hz and currently sells for just $174.

Insignia 100'' Home Theater Projector Screen for $199.99 $150 off Bought a new projector? No matter the resolution, a projector screen makes for a world's difference in quality and clarity. Best Buy has a wall-mounted projector screen on sale for just $199.99 ($150 off). This 24-hour sale gives you a wide 100-inch panel that's perfect for immersive movies, Sunday night football, Christmas marathons, you name it.