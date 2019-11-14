Best Walmart Black Friday 2019 deals

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Walmart somehow kept the most anticipated Black Friday ad under wraps for as long as possible, but it's finally here.

Also: Check out CNET for even more Black Friday deals

Though the retailing Goliath is best known for its low prices on a wide variety of everyday products, it always highlights its electronics deals for Black Friday, including a number of deals on PCs (particularly from HP) that won't cost you an arm and a leg. Here are a few of the best Walmart Black Friday deals on laptops, desktops, and even tablets.

When is Walmart's Black Friday 2019 sale?

See it now: Walmart Black Friday sale

Walmart has held a couple different Black Friday sales already this year. An early one kicked off 8 November and lasted until 10 November. It was a three-day online sales event. But Walmart also has an even bigger "Early Access" sale that began in October and is still live for shoppers. It covers even more products than the three-day event did.

Walmart's Black Friday ad has now also appeared online, revealing that its official Black Friday event starts online at 10pm EST on Wednesday, Nov. 27. In Walmart stores, the event begins at 6pm local time on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.

Best Black Friday deals at Walmart

If these deals aren't yet available, they will be when Walmart's Black Friday sale goes live.

HP 14-DF0018WM Laptop for $149 ($100 off)

See it now: Walmart

This deal is what Walmart does best: A low price on a basic product. This HP Windows laptop has minimal specs (Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB solid-state drive, 14-inch display), but it costs as little as a Chromebook, and a free year of Microsoft Office 365 Personal is thrown in for good measure.

Onn. 7 Android Tablet for $28 ($20 off)

See it now: Walmart

Clearly sick of Amazon's runaway success with the Kindle Fire HD tablets at their rock-bottom prices, Walmart responded with a line of equally cheap Android tablets under its Onn. house brand. (Yes, it's "Onn." with a period.) For this year's Black Friday, Walmart has taken notice of the number of stores selling the Kindle Fire HD 7 for $29.99 and decided to one-up them ever so slightly. It's slashed the price of its 7-inch Onn. Android tablet to $28 to ensure that it has a lower price -- and tosses in a $10 Walmart eBooks credit to sweeten the deal.

HP Pavilion Horizon Blue R5 Laptop for $399 ($200 off)

See it now: Walmart

AMD's Ryzen 5 processor has been highly regarded as an alternative to Intel's Core chips, and this 15.6-inch laptop (with its subtly stylish blue chassis) is built around one. Its other midrange specs (for a sub-$400 price tag) include 8 gigs of RAM, both a 1TB hard drive and a 128GB SSD, and Full HD resolution from the display.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop for $579 ($120 off)

See it now: Walmart

It seems like every retailer that sells computers these days has a least a couple of gaming PCs among its offerings. Then again, there are plenty of gamers on a budget, many of whom might be interested in Walmart's sale on this basic gaming system. It's a little light on storage with just a 256GB SSD but is otherwise capable with a Core i5-9400F CPU, 8GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card.

HP 15.6-inch Chromebook Touch Laptop for $299 ($70 off)

See it now: Walmart

No bargain basement Chromebook, this HP model delivers several upgraded specs for a still affordable price. From its Intel Core i3 processor to its 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD to its 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen, this system has the appearance of a midrange Windows laptop in Chromebook clothing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Tablet for $149.99 ($150 off)

See it now: Walmart

Despite the decline in the tablet market, and Amazon's dominance of Android tablets with its cheap Kindle Fire models, Samsung continues to plus away with its Galaxy Tab lineup. If you're looking for a little more refinement than what a Kindle Fire brings (or just a more ad-free experience), Walmart is taking $50 off the 10.1-inch version of the Galaxy Tab A, which features a full HD display and 32GB of built-in storage.

More Walmart Black Friday 2019 deals

These remaining deals round out the offerings Walmart is promoting in its Black Friday ad.

Best early Black Friday deals at Walmart

Walmart recently announced an "Early Access" sale so customers could get a jumpstart on their online shopping. Pitched as a pre-Black Friday sale, Early Access includes rollbacks across many categories, including tech and electronics. But the best part is all the deals, which originally went live Oct. 25, are still available in the run-up to Black Friday.

Walmart

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $165 ($35 off)

See it now: Apple AirPods at Walmart

Apple AirPods dominate the Bluetooth earbud space, but they're rarely ever hugely discounted. So, while this may not seem like a good deal, it's the cheapest price out there on the latest-generation model with the wireless charging case. The older model is also on sale. Either way, it's your best bet for saving money on the AirPods.

Walmart

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS and cellular for $429.99 ($100 off)

See it now: Apple Watch Series 4 at Walmart

This is the latest model of the Apple Watch, but there's a variety of Apple Watch models on sale, as well. This particular one comes with GPS and cellular capabilities. It has heart monitoring, too, and is swim proof. It's the perfect device whether you're trying to stay up to date on emails or keep track of your health.

Walmart

Vizio 65-inch 4K TV for $748 ($250 off)

See it now: Vizio 65-inch TV at Walmart

This smart TV comes from Vizio, a popular, wallet-friendly brand, and it supports many of the must-have features one should expect from a TV today, including 4K playback, Dolby Vision HDR, and Smartcast 3.0.

Walmart

ProForm Smart Power Bike with six months of iFit for $699 ($400 off)

See it now: ProForm Exercise Bike at Walmart

The ProForm Smart Power Exercise Bike is a great choice for those who want a Peloton alternative. It's a great way to squeeze in a workout during the day if you work from home, and the iFit membership is an added bonus.

Walmart

Apple iPad for $329 ($100 off)

See it now: Apple iPad at Walmart

Apple's iPad lineup starts with this entry-level tablet. Now's the perfect time to get it, because you can save a bit of money. This is a current-generation model, but there are more deals available on other models, including the iPad Pro.

Walmart

Shark Ion robot vacuum for $269 ($180 off)

See it now: Shark Ion Robot Vacuum at Walmart

Sometimes we're too busy to keep our work areas clean, especially at home. That's where this little robot vacuum can come in handy. It can be controlled by your phone and is specifically designed to deal with pet hair.

Walmart

Google Home Mini two-pack for $45 ($45 off)



See it now: Google Home Mini two-pack at Walmart

Grab two of Google's smallest smart speakers at Walmart, and you can save almost 50%. This is a great chance to load each room of your house with Google Assistant, and it will allow you to control all your smart devices by voice.

Walmart

Samsung Chromebook 3 for $160 ($70 off)

See it now: Samsung Chromebook 3 at Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is a great choice for college students or those looking for a budget work laptop. It has 4GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and an 11.6-inch screen. It's a perfect starter machine.

Walmart

Lenovo Ideapad gaming laptop for $579 ($270 off)

See it now: Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Laptop at Walmart

The Lenovo Ideapad L340 laptop is built for entry-level gaming. It has a 15.6-inch screen and features an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.